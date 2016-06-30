Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Welcomes Three to the Board

Dean Axelrod, Dawn Long and Kristan O’Donnell have been elected to the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra board of directors. Each will serve a three-year term.

Dean Axelrod earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston University and a law degree and MBA from the University of Arizona.

Prior to joining Edward Jones as a financial advisor in 2014, he did legal work and was a small-business consultant.

Axelrod has served as president of the Goleta Valley Junior High School PTA and as a board member of the Mesa Neighborhood Association and the Santa Barbara Rotary Club Foundation.

His volunteer efforts also have included Partners in Education, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Santa Barbara Open Streets. He serves on the SBCO board’s planned giving advisory and development committees.

Prior to being named director of information technology and quality at Direct Relief in September 2014, Dawn Long served as an IT consultant for more than 15 years, working with such companies as IBM, United Technologies (Pratt & Whitney, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. and UTC Aerospace Systems) and Goodrich.

A native of Santa Barbara, she earned a bachelor’s degree in music from UC Santa Barbara and an MBA from UC Davis.

Long serves on the SBCO board’s endowment advisory task force.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Kristan O’Donnell has supported numerous community organizations in San Juan Capistrano and more recently Santa Barbara, including Mission San Juan Capistrano, J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center, Order of Malta, Casa Del Herrero, Music Academy of the West and the Santa Barbara Public Library Adult Literacy Program.

A sustaining member of the Italian Studies Council at Chapman University, O’Donnell also is a board member for the California Patrons of the Arts in the Vatican Museums and the Italian Cultural Heritage Foundation of Santa Barbara.

She serves on the SBCO board’s events committee.

“We are very pleased to welcome three such accomplished and civic-minded individuals,” said SBCO Executive Director Kevin A. Marvin. “The Chamber Orchestra is certain to benefit from their expertise, enthusiasm and leadership. I am personally grateful for the opportunity to work with each of them and the other outstanding members of our board.”

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.