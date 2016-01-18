Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama to Return to Violin for February Concert

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will present a rich program of chamber music at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

Featuring works by Mozart and F. Devienne, and a pair of special turns on viola by Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., following a chocolate and wine tasting. Ticket sales are underway.

Having distinguished himself as a violist of extraordinary grace and finesse to launch his career, Maestro Ohyama will return to the instrument that first brought him fame, performing on F. Devienne’s Quartet for Bassoon and Strings and Mozart’s String Quintet No. 4, both in G minor.

The concert also will feature Mozart’s Horn Quintet in E-flat Major.

Now in his 33rd year as the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s music director and conductor, Ohyama also has served as principal violist and assistant conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic; principal chief conductor of the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra in Fukuoka, Japan, and the Osaka Symphony Orchestra; artistic director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival; and music director of the Nagasaki Music Festival.

Also a professor of music at the University of California from 1973 to 2003, he received the 1991 Gruber Award for Excellence in Chamber Music Teaching in Los Angeles.

The Feb. 9 concert will be preceded by a chocolate and wine tasting sponsored by Ambrecht and Associates. Featuring wines from Grassini Family Vineyards and Cinque Stelle Winery, the tasting will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the performance and tasting cost $61.50 and can be purchased at the Lobero Theatre Ticket Office at 805.963.0761 or by calling 805.966.2441. Additional SBCO ticketing details are available here.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is located at 2559 Puesta Del Sol in Santa Barbara.

The SBCO season will continue with concerts at the Lobero Theatre on March 22 (featuring violinist Martin Beaver) and May 17 (featuring pianist Alessio Bax), and a discussion and performance featuring KUSC host Alan Chapman, SBCO Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama and select orchestra players at the University Club of Santa Barbara on April 5.

Complete program information is available at sbco.org/concerts/season.

— Tim Dougherty represents the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra.