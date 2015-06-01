Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra’s New Season Invites Listeners to ‘See the Music’

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, celebrating the start of its 37th season since its founding in 1978, invites music lovers of all ages to sit back, close their eyes and “see the music” with the announcement of their upcoming 2015-16 concert season of the same theme.

Composers have long been known to write music to accompany an existing story, or create a narrative to their music. But listeners often create images in their own imaginations while listening to music and the Chamber Orchestra is stressing this wonderful component to musical enjoyment this season. Composers work in the “realm of the imagination” (as Robert Schumann wrote) — it is no wonder that imagery and music go hand in hand.

“Our mission is to provide the finest classical musical performance experience in the region. With a dedicated and energized board of directors, highly skilled and gifted musicians, and you … our faithful patrons, the future is bright, full of music and fun,” said Kevin Marvin, executive director of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.

Whether German composer Robert Schumann’s (1810-1856) music evokes images of soldiers, battles, royalty and romance or visions of sugar plum fairies dance in your head, thanks to Mendelssohn; listeners will delight in seeing the music this enchanting, inspiring season.

Guest artists Alessio Bax and Martin Beaver will also return to perform with the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra this season.

Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra 2015-16 Season

The new season will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 and runs through Tuesday, May 17, 2016.

The 2015-16 season schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Lobero Theatre

Season Opening / "Fire & Ice" party and concert

“Enchanting …”

Schumann, Symphony No. 4 in D-Minor, Opus 120

Mendelssohn, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Overture, Opus 21

Stravinsky, “Firebird”

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Lobero Theatre

Alan Chapman, guest lecturer

“Exquisite …”

Mendelssohn, Symphony for Strings in C-Major No. 9 “Swiss Symphony”

Dvořák, Serenade for Strings in E Major, Opus 22

Tuesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.

Lobero Theatre

Guest artist: Martin Beaver, Violin

“Inspiring….”

Mozart, Overture: The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart, Symphony No.40 in C Minor, K. 550

Mendellsohn, Violin Concerto Opus 64

Tuesday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Lobero Theatre

Guest artist: Alessio Bax, piano

“Glorius …”

Schumann, Piano Concerto in A Minor, Opus 54

Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 5 “Reformation” Opus 107

Two Special Events!

Chamber Music at the Museum

February 9, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Heiichiro Ohyama, Viola

Mozart, Horn Quintet in E-Flat Major, K.407

F. Devienne, Quartet for Bassoon & Strings in G Minor

Mozart, String Quintet No.4 in G minor for two violas

Chocolate and wine pairing included!

Music-Dialogue with Maestro Ohyama and Alan Chapman

University Club of Santa Barbara

Tuesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

A conversation featuring Maestro Ohyama with musicologist/KUSC radio host Alan Chapman and select players from the Chamber Orchestra

Mendelssohn, String Quintet No. 2, Opus 87

Dessert and wine included!

Additionally, the SBCO Supper Club will continue at select concerts (pre-concert buffet on the Lobero patio, $50 per person including wine, dessert, tax and tip) as well as the SBCO Concert Seats for Families (free tickets for children accompanied by parent/host).

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra.