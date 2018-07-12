Santa Barbara Chamber to Celebrate Visitor Center’s 30 Years

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Monday, July 16.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting at the Visitor Center, 1 Garden St. in Santa Barbara (corner of Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard).

Everyone is welcome to attend, and there will be coffee and cinnamon rolls for everyone who can join us.

The Visitor Center was started 30 years ago this month, after the building in which it resides was moved to the Garden Street location. More than 200,000 people a year visit the center to get information on where to go and what to see during their stay in the region.

— Ken Oplinger represents The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.