Santa Barbara Chamber’s Ken Oplinger Named WACE’s Executive of Year

Ken Oplinger, ACE, president and chief executive officer of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, has been named the Chamber of Commerce Executive of the Year by the Western Association of Chamber Executives.

Oplinger received this honor at the association’s annual management conference in Anaheim.

The award is given each year to the chamber executive who has excelled in the following areas during the past year: financial management, communications, legislative affairs, membership programs and community services performed by the chamber.

W.A.C.E. is an association of chamber executives and staff professionals with members in 20 Western states and Canada designed to promote and enhance the professional development of chamber of commerce executives.

With more than 860 members, W.A.C.E. is the largest state or regional association of chamber of commerce executives in the United States.