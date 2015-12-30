Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Plans to Change Taxi Rules By Enforcing No Parking in Red Zones

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 30, 2015

The city of Santa Barbara is changing its rules for taxi cab drivers and will be enforcing state law that they cannot stop for pickups at red curb zones.

The cab drivers can stop, however, at green, yellow and white zones for pickups and drop-offs for as long as they are actively loading and unloading passengers.

“If we open it up to green zones, yellow zones and white zones, that opens up a lot of possibilities to pick up and drop off passengers,” said Supervising Transportation Engineer Derrick Bailey at a recent Ordinance Committee meeting.

“Often times these colored areas are vacated because they are short term operations for loading and unloading.” 

The city’s Ordinance Committee voted 3-0 earlier this month to forward the proposal to the full City Council early next year.  

The only places where taxi cab drivers are currently allowed to park are taxi stands, such as at the old Greyhound station on the corner of Chapala and Carrillo streets, and regular 75-minute parking spaces.

The change to allow loading and unloading in the painted zones also comes with stronger enforcement of the red zones.

The red zone enforcement upset Jonathan McKee, owner of Door 2 Door taxi, who spoke at the meeting. 

He said that not allowing taxis to load and unload quickly in red zones, particularly on the 400 block of State Street where bars are prevalent, gives the police too much power to write tickets.

“They are giving the police department a huge amount of power of the taxi drivers,” McKee said. 

With Uber services becoming more popular, the red zone enforcement is but another challenge for the taxi cab industry.

McKee told Noozhawk that the red zone restrictions could force someone with a disability to travel farther to find a taxi. 

Door 2 Door driver Eric Bjorklund said that the city should allow drivers the ability to make decisions in the moment.

“It was good the way it was before,”​ Bjorklund told Noozhawk.

“It gave the driver the ability to make a judgment call at particular times to make a pickup. And now we lose that.”​ 

He was also concerned that people who are intoxicated would have to walk somewhere where there are no red zones for a pickup.

McKee said enforcement of the red zones is a “moneymaker” for the city.

“I got a $58 ticket, six minutes into the New Year because I picked up three ladies on New Year’s Eve night and I paid that $58 ticket because it is a red zone,” he said.

“That’s the only reason. Took them longer for them to write me a ticket than for the ladies and ladies unload.”

Bailey said the city does not have the power to override the state vehicle code, which prevents stopping at red zones.

McKee had interpreted a city ordinance to suggest that taxi cab drivers could load and unload for up to three minutes.

The City Attorney’s office disagreed.

“There is no stopping, standing or parking in any red zone in the city,” Assistant City Attorney John Doimas said. 

“It’s a red zone. Clear as day.”

Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo said she believes the red zones should be off limits.

“People sometimes stop at the red curb at their own peril,” Murillo said. “They know if they get busted they are going to get a ticket.”

The proposed rule changes will go to the full City Council early next year, which will consider approval. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

