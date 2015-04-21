Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:11 am | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chapter Leaders to Attend NAWBO-CA ‘Propel Your Business’ Conference in Sacramento

By NAWBO-SB | April 21, 2015 | 5:12 p.m.

Kim Clark, NAWBO-SB president, Amy Ackerman, president-elect, Karen Mora, immediate past president, Julie McGloin, events chair, Amber Wallace, social media chair, and Staci Caplan, public policy chair, will be attending the NAWBO-CA “Propel Your Business” conference on behalf of the NAWBO Santa Barbara Chapter.

Jenny Schatzle, NAWBO-SB Woman Business Owner of the Year, has been nominated for NAWBO California Woman Business Owner of the Year 2015, and will also be attending PROPEL with her business partner Stephen Stowe.

Registration is still open for women entrepreneurs to celebrate in Sacramento when the California Woman Business Owners of 2015 will be in the spotlight next Monday and Tuesday, April 27-28, at the annual NAWBO-California "Propel Your Business" conference at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Sacramento.

Come hear the secrets of negotiation, the latest on insurance issues, how to build your business, and officers from State of California, including Controller Betty Yee and Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones.

The National Association of Women Business Owners presents this educational conference for members and nonmembers to meet the leaders of the 10 NAWBO chapters in the state, and to hear updates from women legislators on issues affecting business.

Click here for registration. Hotel rooms are available at Embassy Suites in Sacramento.

