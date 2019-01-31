Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Thursday, January 31 , 2019, 1:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chapter of American Institute of Architects Lauds Local Designs

By Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara | January 31, 2019 | 10:14 a.m.
DesignArc awarded for Historic Preservation/Renovation, Hotel California.
DesignArc awarded for Historic Preservation/Renovation, Hotel California. (Courtesy photo)

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will conduct an annual juried Design Awards Program to honor the work of its membership. Entries in this year’s program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in the local community.

Opening reception for the exhibition, which runs Feb. 3-March 29, will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St.

Entries were submitted in seven categories:
 
Small Projects, Interior Architecture + Design, Multi-Family Residential, New Single Family Residential, Commercial Buildings & Interiors, Historic Preservation/Renovation, and Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage.

A jury of three distinguished architects from outside Santa Barbara considered three levels of recognition for the submitted projects: honorable mention, merit and honor award.

Of the submitted designs, the judges awarded two projects with honor designation, seven with merit, and six with honorable mention.

Drawings from the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Kids Draw Architecture (KDA) program will be exhibited alongside Design Award submissions. The exhibit will showcase a representative sample of drawings created by children of all age groups and drawing abilities.

The KDA program offers children an opportunity to focus on the built environment, appreciate architecture and associated landscapes, and creatively express their perceptions.

“The Design Awards Program entries reflect the values and aspirations of our region’s design community while focusing on larger, even global issues of the built environment such as sustainability, housing opportunities, and urban revitalization,” said Robert Ooley, president of Santa Barbara AIA.

“The submissions also reveal a strong sense of place, history or purpose, demonstrating how AIA Santa Barbara architects value artfully resolved design, but also celebrate the fact that architecture is much more than just beautiful buildings,” he said.

This year's AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards jury included Takashi Yanai, Milford Wayne Donaldson, and Doug Ewing.

The following firms were honored for their distinction within their respective categories:
 
Honor

Anacapa Architecture, Single Family Residential, HR 53 GUESTHOUSE
Anacapa Architecture, Commercial, Autocamp Russian River Club House

Merit

Anacapa Architects, Interior Architecture + Design, HR 53 GUESTHOUSE
PMSM/ 19six Architects & Thomas Bollay Architects, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Hind Hall, Music Academy of the West
Harrison Design, Preservation/ Renovation, Alhecama Theatre
DesignArc, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Hotel California
SOM Craig Hartman in SFO, Multi-Family Residential, UCSB Tenaya Towers Student Housing
Shubin + Donaldson, Commercial, Castaway Commons
NMA Architects, Single Family Residential, Holly Road Residence
 
Honorable mention

Anacapa Architecture, Single Family Residential, HR 77
Shubin + Donaldson, Single Family Residential, Skyline Residence
NMA Architects, Single Family Residential, Rincon Ranch
KBZ Architects, Commercial, SBCC West Campus Center
AB Design, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Juarez-Hosmer Ad

For more information, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 