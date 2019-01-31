Santa Barbara Chapter of American Institute of Architects Lauds Local Designs

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Institute of Architects will conduct an annual juried Design Awards Program to honor the work of its membership. Entries in this year’s program reflect the diverse range of current thought about architectural design in the local community.

Opening reception for the exhibition, which runs Feb. 3-March 29, will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St.

Entries were submitted in seven categories:



Small Projects, Interior Architecture + Design, Multi-Family Residential, New Single Family Residential, Commercial Buildings & Interiors, Historic Preservation/Renovation, and Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage.

A jury of three distinguished architects from outside Santa Barbara considered three levels of recognition for the submitted projects: honorable mention, merit and honor award.

Of the submitted designs, the judges awarded two projects with honor designation, seven with merit, and six with honorable mention.

Drawings from the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Kids Draw Architecture (KDA) program will be exhibited alongside Design Award submissions. The exhibit will showcase a representative sample of drawings created by children of all age groups and drawing abilities.

The KDA program offers children an opportunity to focus on the built environment, appreciate architecture and associated landscapes, and creatively express their perceptions.

“The Design Awards Program entries reflect the values and aspirations of our region’s design community while focusing on larger, even global issues of the built environment such as sustainability, housing opportunities, and urban revitalization,” said Robert Ooley, president of Santa Barbara AIA.

“The submissions also reveal a strong sense of place, history or purpose, demonstrating how AIA Santa Barbara architects value artfully resolved design, but also celebrate the fact that architecture is much more than just beautiful buildings,” he said.

This year's AIA Santa Barbara Design Awards jury included Takashi Yanai, Milford Wayne Donaldson, and Doug Ewing.

The following firms were honored for their distinction within their respective categories:



Honor

Anacapa Architecture, Single Family Residential, HR 53 GUESTHOUSE

Anacapa Architecture, Commercial, Autocamp Russian River Club House

Merit

Anacapa Architects, Interior Architecture + Design, HR 53 GUESTHOUSE

PMSM/ 19six Architects & Thomas Bollay Architects, Santa Barbara Architectural Heritage, Hind Hall, Music Academy of the West

Harrison Design, Preservation/ Renovation, Alhecama Theatre

DesignArc, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Hotel California

SOM Craig Hartman in SFO, Multi-Family Residential, UCSB Tenaya Towers Student Housing

Shubin + Donaldson, Commercial, Castaway Commons

NMA Architects, Single Family Residential, Holly Road Residence



Honorable mention

Anacapa Architecture, Single Family Residential, HR 77

Shubin + Donaldson, Single Family Residential, Skyline Residence

NMA Architects, Single Family Residential, Rincon Ranch

KBZ Architects, Commercial, SBCC West Campus Center

AB Design, Historic Preservation/ Renovation, Juarez-Hosmer Ad

For more information, visit www.aia.org.

— Tara Rizzi for American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara.