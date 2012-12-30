Santa Barbara Chapter of Institute of Management Accountants Announces 2013 Board

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants has elected a new Board of Directors for 2012-2013. The new board members are president, Tracey Solomon, senior audit manager at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP; vice president, Gail Gillies; treasurer: Tom Maraszek of Cottage Health System; secretary, Jim Wilcox; membership director, Todd Mesnik, chief financial officer at Santa Barbara Auto Group; communications director and webmaster, Dana Dunaway, finance and systems director at Beneflex Insurance Services Inc.

The January chapter dinner meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 9, and is open to the public. The topic is “Health-Care Reform: Are you ready for the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act?” The speakers are Lesa Caputo and Dan Cattaneo of Beneflex Insurance Services Inc.

The cost of the meeting is $25. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. at Marmalade Café, 3825 State Street. One unit of CPE credit is offered. Seating is limited and reservations are required, and can be made by emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

The Santa Barbara Chapter of IMA meets monthly September through May on the second Wednesday of every month. Meeting times and locations vary. Click here for more information, or contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Dana Dunaway is finance and systems director at Beneflex Insurance Services.