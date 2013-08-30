Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Holding Auditions for December Concerts

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus will be holding auditions for 25 positions open in its Concert Chorus for two public concerts to be held Dec. 14-15 at the Lobero Theatre in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

There is no need to prepare a piece, but everyone will be auditioned — even if you’ve been in the chorus before.

The auditions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 in Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Some experience is required, and the chorus is open to those ages 8 to 14.



Rehearsals will take place on Mondays from 4 to 5 p.m. starting Sept. 23 and will run through Dec. 14. They may be an additional two or three rehearsals leading up to the performance, with dates and times to be determined. Members must be able to make all rehearsals.

If you are accepted, there is a $50 registration and materials fee. There are no other costs for this special program.

For more information, click here or call 805.512.9840.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.