Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Offering Fall Singing Classes

Does your child love to sing? Do they want to learn the FUN-damentals of singing harmony? The Santa Barbara Children's Chorus invites you to join the 10-week class open to children ages 7 to 14, and no audition is required.
The focus will be on musicianship, vocal technique and some choral pieces/duets, etc.
Classes led by Christine Hollinger will be held on Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 23 and run through Nov. 25 with a recital on Sunday, Dec. 2. Classes will be held in Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.
The cost is $150 flat fee, which includes registration and materials fee. Due to the reduced cost, no scholarships are offered for this class.
For more information, click here or call 805.512.9840.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.