Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Offering Fall Singing Classes

Does your child love to sing? Do they want to learn the FUN-damentals of singing harmony? The Santa Barbara Children's Chorus invites you to join the 10-week class open to children ages 7 to 14, and no audition is required.

The focus will be on musicianship, vocal technique and some choral pieces/duets, etc.

Classes led by Christine Hollinger will be held on Mondays from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 23 and run through Nov. 25 with a recital on Sunday, Dec. 2. Classes will be held in Jefferson Hall at the Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.



The cost is $150 flat fee, which includes registration and materials fee. Due to the reduced cost, no scholarships are offered for this class.

For more information, click here or call 805.512.9840.

— Maureen McFadden is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.