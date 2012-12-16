Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus Offers Open Enrollment for Budding Singers

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus is well under way with the nonprofit nondenominational music education and performing organization’s new Vocal Explorations classes in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, which provides music training for singers ages 6 and 7.

The group’s Concert Chorus is holding rehearsals from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., and is gearing up for a number of concerts and caroling in December.

The All Schools Chorus, which puts Glee Clubs at local schools, rolled out in November to seven different Santa Barbara and Goleta schools, including Adams, Cleveland, Foothill, Franklin, Monroe and Roosevelt. If you attend one of those schools ask your music teacher about the Glee Club from Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus. Lots of great chances to sing!

The best news is, it’s not too late to join in the fun! The Children’s Chorus’ new open enrollment model means you can join at any point and pick the programs that best meet your timing and interest. With soccer season just ending, now is a great time to think about joining the chorus for January. Click here to register for a free introductory class.

With the All Schools Chorus starting up this month, your chances to have your child sing are now even closer to you, especially if you go to these participating schools: Adams, Cleveland, Foothill, Franklin, Hope, La Colina, Monroe or Roosevelt. Check with your local music teacher or after-school program for more information. All Glee Clubs will come togther for a huge concert in April.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus wishes to thank the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and the Santa Barbara Unified School District for their support. Getting kids excited about singing and choirs is an important part of developing their creative talents. We hope to see you in one of our programs soon!