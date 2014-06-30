Santa Barbara Children’s Fiesta Parade Now Accepting Entries

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is accepting entry forms for participation in this year’s Children’s Fiesta Parade.

The parade, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, is now in its 84th year, and has been a community tradition for generations of children. Each year, new families join families who have proudly participated in the Children’s Fiesta Parade for more than five generations.

Parents, families and friends create and decorate their own floats, carts and wagons for their children. There are no motorized or battery-operated vehicles used in the parade; only foot power is allowed. Children and parents typically dress in colorful Spanish and Mexican costumes, often bringing chickens, goats, ponies, dogs and other small animals with them to add to the fun.

An entry can be one family of three, a family of siblings and all the cousins, an entire neighborhood, dance schools or special clubs or groups. There is room for every child in the parade, and there is no cost to participate.

The public is invited to view this delightful parade on Saturday, Aug. 2 starting at 10 am. on State Street at Sola Street; the parade ends at State and Ortega streets, where each child participating will receive an ice cream treat.

The Children’s Fiesta Parade is funded by a generous grant from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation; ice cream is provided by MarBorg Industries.

How to Sign Up

Families wishing to participate must fill out a sign-up form and return it by this Friday, July 4. Please print the forms and return them by placing them in the front door mail slot at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices at 620 Laguna St., or fax them to 805.564.5480. Sign-up forms are available in a number of ways:

Online

In English: http://bit.ly/fiestaforminenglish

In Spanish: http://bit.ly/fiestaforminspanish

Sent by email

Send an email to Natalie Uribe at [email protected] if you have questions or are not able to download the forms from the above links and would like them emailed to you as attachments.

Printed forms

Forms are available at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices located at 620 Laguna St. If you have questions or require more information, please call 805.564.5418.

Social Media Updates

Stay informed and join the city’s Facebook event to get the latest Children’s Fiesta Parade details and connect with others attending the event.

— Summers Case represents the City of Santa Barbara.