Santa Barbara Choral Society Announces Guest Artists for ‘Messiah’ Performance

The Santa Barbara Choral Society and Conductor JoAnne Wasserman are pleased to announce the quartet of rising vocal stars (all Music Academy Summer Festival Alumni hand-selected by the legendary Marilyn Horne) who will be featured individually and together in performance of the 275th Anniversary Year performance of Handel's Messiah.

Soprano Dru Daniels, mezzo Laurel Semerdjian, tenor Christopher Yoon and bass DeAndre Simmons will combine their considerable talents for the first time back on the familiar turf of the Music Academy of the West.

There will be two performances: Friday, March 18, 2016, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 19, 2016, at 7 p.m. at Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall, located at 1070 Fairway Road.

Tickets range from $10-$35 and can be purchased online at sbchoral.org or by calling 805.965.6577. Student tickets (ages -17) cost $10 with an adult.

— Mary Dan Eades represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.