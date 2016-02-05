Friday, April 27 , 2018, 7:17 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Choral Society to Mark 275th Anniversary of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ With Spring Concert

The Santa Barbara Choral Society performing at the Vienna St. Nicholas Church during a tour in 2005. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Choral Society performing at the Vienna St. Nicholas Church during a tour in 2005. (Santa Barbara Choral Society photo)
By Mary Dan Eades for the Santa Barbara Choral Society | February 5, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

Though long associated with the Christmas season, the first performance of Handel's best known and most beloved oratorio, Messiah, occurred at Easter, on April 2, 1742, in Dublin, Ireland. In fact, it was never performed at Christmas for the first hundred or so years of its existence.

This April marks the beginning of the landmark 275th anniversary year of that first performance, and in commemoration the Santa Barbara Choral Society will perform Handel's Messiah in the spring, as it was originally done, in tribute to the genius of its composer and its longevity.

Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will lead the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra and a quartet of fine Music Academy Summer Festival alumni soloists in this landmark 275th Anniversary Year Commemorative Concert, featuring Part I (telling the story of the Nativity) and generous selections from the more rarely performed Parts II and III (covering the life, works, passion and resurrection of Jesus.)

The warm acoustic and intimate space of Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall is perfectly suited for this musical tribute. Secure your tickets early, since Hahn Hall seating is limited.

There will be two performances: Friday, March 18, 2016, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 19, 2016, at 7 p.m. at Music Academy of the West's Hahn Hall, located at 1070 Fairway Road.

Tickets range from $10-$35 and can be purchased online at sbchoral.org or by calling 805.965.6577. Student (aged 7-17) tickets cost $10 with adult.

— Mary Dan Eades represents the Santa Barbara Choral Society.

 
