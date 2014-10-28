Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Competition Heating Up for Sunday’s Santa Barbara Chowder Fest

By Donna Reeves for the Santa Barbara Chowder Fest | October 28, 2014 | 9:09 a.m.

The Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County in conjunction with Santa Barbara Food & Home Magazine is proud to present the fifth annual Santa Barbara Chowder Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2 at Bacara Resort & Spa.

The Santa Barbara Chowder Fest attracts dozens of restaurants competing for "Chowder Champ" judged both by a professional panel and by festival attendees. Local celebrity judges this year are KEYT senior reporter John Palmenteri, Dan Russo, Charles Fredricks from the Santa Barbara City College Culinary School and personal chef Edie Robertson.

Come join us to sample the delectable edibles of over 20 local restaurants who will compete for bragging rights in categories “Chowder Champ,” “People’s Choice,” and “Most Creative Chowder.”

The Santa Barbara Chowder Fest has quickly become a local favorite on Santa Barbara's festival circuit and promises to be even better than last year. Enjoy an afternoon of fine wine, great beer and a host of other delicious treats apart from award-winning Clam or Creative chowder.

Participating local food merchants include The Boathouse Restaurant, Chuck's Waterfront Grill, Bacara Bistro, Mac's Fish and Chips, Cultured and Saucy, China Pavillion, Via Maestra, Scarlett Begonia, Fork & Finch Restaurant, Lazy Acres Market, Enterprise Fish Co., Belcampo, Crazy Good Bread, Pizza My Heart, Chase Restaurant, Santa Monica Seafood, Three Pickles, Max's, Ojai Jelly, Crocodile Bar, Santa Barbara Shellfish Co. and Whole Foods Market.

Beer and wine libations will be provided by Summerland Winery, Grassini Family Vineyards, Foley Wines, Demetria Estate, Cocquelicot Winery, Silver Wines, Daniel Gehrs Wines, Jaffurs Wine Cellars, Giessinger Winery, Lucas & Lewellen Winery, Stolpman Vineyards & Winery,  Whitcraft Winery, Brander Vineyards, Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyards, Oreana Winery, Telegraph Brewery, Cutler's Spirits, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Lagunita Brewery, Island Brewery and Firestone Brewery.

Dancing to live music provided by “The Clams,” exciting auction items and the opportunity to win a raffle for 52 bottles of wine round out this event.

Proceeds of this event will benefit the Legal Aid Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides free help to those who in our community who have limited resources for legal protection against family violence, guardianships for minor children, housing discrimination, consumer fraud, financial abuse against elders or other vulnerable residents of Santa Barbara County.

Tickets for this fabulous event are $65 for online purchase up to Friday or $75 at the door.For more tickets and information, click here or call Donna Reeves at the Legal Aid Foundation at 805.963.6754.

— Donna Reeves represents the Santa Barbara Chowder Fest Committee.

 
