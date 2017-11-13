Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:57 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Chowder Fest Dishes Up Funds for Legal Aid Foundation

Three Pickles is crowned the champ, and Jalama Beach Café scores the People’s Choice Award at the eighth annual benefit event

Representatives of Three Pickles take home Chowder Champ honors from the 2017 Santa Barbara Chowder Fest benefiting the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

From left, Trisha Geyer, Executive Director Molora Vadnais and board member Lynn Goebel of the Legal Aid Foundation.

Chowder Fest event chair Garry Tetalman with wife Amy.

Attendees Ben and Jan Brown.

The People’s Choice Award went to Jalama Beach Cafe’s Mike and Kyle Eittreim.

Sarah Robinson, left, and Maggie Renshaw of Chowder Fest purveyor Dargan’s dished out shepherd’s pie.

Thi Silver poured tastings for Silver Wine.

Executive Chef Chanel Ducharme and General Manager Colin Lohrenry represented the soon-to-open Blue Water Grill near Stearns Wharf at the site of the former Rusty’s Pizza.

Sarah Stelek, left, Terease Chin of sponsor Montecito Bank & Trust and Sue Madden.

Spencer the Gardener performs.

The Chowder Fest poster welcomes attendees.

The silent auction offering provided by Temperance Wines.

Mike Lewellen of Lucas & Lewellen Wines.

A bowl of fresh clams at Chowder Fest.

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | November 13, 2017 | 1:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Chowder Fest was a combination of chowder competition, food festival, and wine and beer tasting event all in one and all to benefit the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. The eighth annual Chowder Fest took place Nov. 5 at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. The event was presented by Food & Home Magazine.

Competitors prepared and served fresh chowder or chili of many varieties that were judged by a panel, including chefs Michael Hutchings, Roth Ironside, David Rosner and Jamie West. Under a colorful umbrella, Via Maestra also dished up a variety of gelatos. More than 350 event guests had fun tasting competing dishes, specialty foods, wines, beers and spirits while listening to live tunes by local favorite Spencer the Gardener.

The Chowder Fest brought together some of the area’s best eateries to compete for the title of Santa Barbara Chowder Champion. At the end of the afternoon, the People’s Choice Award, voted on by attendees, was proclaimed to be Jalama Beach Café. The panel of judges presented the Judges’ Awards, which included the 2017 Chowder Champ given to Three Pickles. First runner-up was Chase Restaurant & Lounge, and the Chumash Casino Resort was tapped second runner up.

Volunteer event chair Mike Tetalman has headed up the event for eight years.

“We had smaller events in the past, but we wanted to have a special event that would attract a broader audience," he told Noozhawk. "Looking at today’s crowd of over 350, I think our strategy worked!”

The People's Choice Award went to Jalama Beach Cafe's Mike and Kyle Eittreim.
The People’s Choice Award went to Jalama Beach Cafe’s Mike and Kyle Eittreim. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Sponsors included Title Sponsors Cappello and Noël LLP and the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, plus The Myers Law Group, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy LLP, Community West Bank, Foley, Bezek, Behle & Curtis LLP, D. William and Susan Wagner, First Bank, Wendy Foster and Pierre LaFond, Mission Capital Management Group, Anticouni & Associates, American Riviera Bank, the Law Office of Renee M. Fairbanks, Alan and Carol Blakeboro, Village Properties, Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Law Office of Janean Acevedo Daniels, Montecito Capital Management, Moises Vazquez Attorney, the Law Office of Henry J. Bongiovi, CBIZ MHM, Barry Spector, Drury Pullen, A Professional Law Corp., Saji Dias Gunawardane/U.S. Business Counsel, Ghitterman, Ghitterman & Feld, The Egenolf Group LLP, Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP, Brylen Technologies, James and Sheila Davidson, and others.

Participating purveyors included Barbareno Restaurant, Bluewater Grill, Chumash Casino Resort, Crocodile Restaurant, Dargan’s Irish Pub, Deux Bakery, Enterprise Fish Co., Jalama Beach Café, Lazy Acres, Max’s Restaurant, Santa Barbara Woodfire Catering, Chase Restaurant, The Chef’s Touch, Three Pickles and Via Maestra, as well as vintners and brewers Brander, Fess Parker, Foley Estates, Grassini, Jaffurs, Lucas & Lewellen, Oreana, Silver, Stolpman, Summerland, Temperance, The Brewhouse, Firestone Walker, Island Brewing, Lagaunitas and Telegraph.

The mission of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County is to provide high-quality legal services in order to ensure that low-income people and seniors have access to the civil justice system in times of crisis — to secure safe, habitable shelter, adequate income, and protection from domestic violence and elder abuse.

The Legal Aid Foundation has provided free legal assistance in critical civil matters since 1959. Its services range from the provision of legal information and advice to assistance with the preparation of legal documents and representation in court proceedings. Because of resource limitations, its practice is primarily directed at assisting people in crisis. Offices are located in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

Click here for more information about the Legal Aid Foundation, or contact Executive Director Molora Vadnais at 805.963.6754 x103.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

