Santa Barbara Christian School Sets Golf Marathon

A small — but committed — group of golfers will tee up next month at The Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang for the Second Annual Santa Barbara Christian School 100-Hole Golf Marathon.
Proceeds from the March 18 event will help Santa Barbara Christian School, 3723 Modoc Road, provide scholarships and financial assistance to qualified students who wish to attend the school, and help fund expanded academic programs.
For almost 50 years, SBCS has provided a nondenominational, God-centered education for students from kindergarten through eigth grade. Because not all families can afford a high-quality private school education, SBCS is committed to providing scholarships and financial assistance.
For more information, contact the school at 805.563.4770. Donations can be made online by clicking here.