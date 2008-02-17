Santa Barbara Christian School Sets Golf Marathon

For more information, contact the school at 805.563.4770. Donations can be made online by clicking here .

Proceeds from the March 18 event will help Santa Barbara Christian School , 3723 Modoc Road, provide scholarships and financial assistance to qualified students who wish to attend the school, and help fund expanded academic programs. For almost 50 years, SBCS has provided a nondenominational, God-centered education for students from kindergarten through eigth grade. Because not all families can afford a high-quality private school education, SBCS is committed to providing scholarships and financial assistance.

A small — but committed — group of golfers will tee up next month at The Alisal Guest Ranch in Solvang for the Second Annual Santa Barbara Christian School 100-Hole Golf Marathon.

