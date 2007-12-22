Santa Barbara Churches Celebrate Christ’s Birth

Churches and worship services in the Santa Barbara community will celebrate the birth of Jesus with special gatherings on Sunday, Christmas Eve (Monday) and Christmas Day (Tuesday). Space considerations do not permit listing them all. A representative sampling follows.

Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St.; Christmas Eve Masses, 5 p.m. and midnight; Christmas Day Masses, 10 a.m. and noon. (805.682.4713)

The Mystery of Christmas will be observed by World Life with services at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 West Cabrillo Blvd.; 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, with Christmas Fellowship taking place that evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, Montecito; Christmas Eve: Family worship service 6 p.m.; candlelight service, 9 p.m. (805.969.5041)

El Camino Presbyterian Church, 7526 Calle Real, Goleta; Sunday: "A Lesson in Carols," 6 p.m. (805.968.0113)

All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito; Christmas Eve: Children’s Eucharist, 4 p.m.; Choral Prelude, 6:30 p.m.; Festival Eucharist, 7 p.m.; Choral Prelude, 9:30 p.m.; Festival Eucharist, 10 p.m.; Christmas Day: Holy Eucharist, 10 a.m. (805.969.4771)

St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Road; Christmas Eve: Service at 8 a.m., with Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great at 9:30 a.m.; Christmas Day: Orthros, 8 a.m.; Feast of the Nativity of Christ, 9 a.m. (805.683.4492)

Shoreline Community Church, 935 San Andres St.;, Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. (805.963.4228)

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.; Christmas Eve has scheduled Children’s Christmas, with story and Eucharist, at 4 p.m., caroling at 9 p.m. and Festival Choral Eucharist with incense at 10 p.m.; on Christmas Day, there will be a choral Eucharist at 10 a.m. (805.965.7419)

First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.; Living Nativity in front of the church, through Sunday, with live camel, donkey, sheep and people portraying the Holy Family; Christmas Eve candlelight services, children’s story, chimes and bells, 7 p.m.; Chancel choir and communion, 9 p.m. (805.963.3579)

"Jesus, Prince of Peace" will be honored Christmas Eve at Calvary Chapel, 1 N. Cesar Chavez, Suite 21, at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (805.730.1400)

Grace Baptist Church, 400 Puente Drive, will have a candlelight service on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. (805.967.5424)

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, will present Christmas Eve worship: contemporary, 4 p.m.; traditional, 8 and 11 p.m. (805.967.1416)

First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ, 2101 State St., will have Fourth Advent on Sunday at 9:30 a.m., with youth music by the Chancel Choir. On Christmas Eve at 7:30 p.m., there will be a family service with readings, special music and candle lighting. (805.682.7146)