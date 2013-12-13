Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 7:00 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Administrator Appoints Interim Executives

By Nina Johnson for the City of Santa Barbara | December 13, 2013 | 1:47 p.m.

Paul Casey
Paul Casey

The Santa Barbara City Administrator’s Office is reorganizing executive responsibilities with the retirement of Assistant City Administrator Marcelo Lopez, effective Jan. 1.

Assistant City Administrator Paul Casey, who also serves as the community development director, will be assigned full-time to the City Administrator’s Office, effective Jan. 1.

In this role, he will oversee the following departments: Community Development, Finance, Parks & Recreation, Library and Airport.

Casey has worked for the city for 16 years, previously serving the City of Santa Monica as the assistant to the director of Planning and Community Development.

Casey received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Irvine and master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin. 

Bettie Weiss
Bettie Weiss

City planner Bettie Weiss has been appointed acting community development director where she will supervise planning and development services, building and safety, and housing and human services.

She has served as the city planner since 2001, promoted to various positions in the Planning Division since her hire in 1983.

Weiss received her bachelor’s degree from the UC Santa Barbara.

Employee relations manager Kristy Schmidt has been appointed the acting administrative services director supervising the following divisions: City Clerk Services, Information Systems, and Human Resources. She will continue to serve as the city’s chief labor negotiator.

Kristy Schmidt
Kristy Schmidt

Before joining the city in 1997, she held various human resources management positions with Macy’s and other organizations.

She received her bachelor’s degree from the UC Santa Barbara and a juris doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law.

“Paul, Bettie and Kristy are outstanding managers, and I appreciate their willingness to take on additional duties during this period of change and transition," City Administrator Jim Armstrong said. "We are fortunate that we have so many talented individuals in our organization who are ready to step up to new responsibilities.”

— Nina Johnson is an administrative assistant for the City of Santa Barbara.

 

