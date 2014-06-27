Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Armstrong Stepping Down as Santa Barbara City Administrator

City announces that his 13-year tenure will end in September

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | June 27, 2014 | 2:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara's top administrator will step down at the end of September after 13 years, the city announced Friday. 

City Administrator Jim Armstrong sent a letter to Mayor Helene Schneider and the City Council announcing his plans to leave city government, said Nina Johnson, assistant to the city administrator.

He's the highest-paid city employee and oversees the city's 1,000 employees as well as the annual budget process. 

Armstrong was appointed as Santa Barbara's chief executive officer in September 2001, and it was his third city manager position, previously working in Fullerton and Hanford. 

"I've been in city government for 37 years, and city manager in three cities, first when I was 29, so I actually had planned to do this when I was 60 and I'm 61 now, but it was not a good time," he told Noozhawk Friday. 

"There were some things I wanted to get finished." 

Now, he feels the city has a solid budget, a strong management team in place, and good labor contracts with the major unions. 

"It's not because I'm unhappy, I love my job and love who I work with. I'm really proud of what we've been able to get done in the organization," he said. 

He didn't use the term "retirement," but won't be pursuing another city manager job. He may do some part-time work, consulting, teaching or commit more time to his volunteer efforts, he said. 

"I'd like to do something because I'm a busy guy and I've been busy all my life."

The city announced it would start a recruitment process in July, and it's possible that assistant city administrator Paul Casey would take over on an interim basis. 

The City Council will be appointing a successor, just months after hiring Ariel Calonne to replace City Attorney Steve Wiley who retired in December.

In Armstrong's time with the city, he dealt with budgeting during the recession, the Tea Fire and Jesusita Fire emergencies, and the dissolution of the Redevelopment Agency in 2012, Johnson said. 

He also supervised major projects including the new Santa Barbara Airport terminal building, the Granada Garage, restoration of the City Fire headquarters building on Carrillo Street, and the Carrillo Recreation Center. 

Armstrong plans to stay in town with his wife, Linda. 

In a statement from the city, Johnson said Armstrong is a volunteer with the Santa Barbara Rotary Club, Channel Islands YMCA, and the Santa Barbara County United Way. He also uses his pilot's license to fly voluntarily for Liga International, which operates charity medical clinics in Mexico. 

Schneider called his work "exceptional" over the past 13 years in a statement. 

"During his tenure and through his leadership working with the City Council, the City of Santa Barbara became a stronger, more fiscally sound organization," she said. "He is widely respected both locally and statewide, for his effective management style, direct communication and vision.

"Personally, I have appreciated his approach in presenting key information and options towards complex issues for the City Council’s policy consideration. I wish him well as he enters this new chapter in his personal life.” 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 