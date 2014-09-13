Santa Barbara Agrees to Settle Civil Rights Lawsuits

The Santa Barbara City Council has agreed to pay settlements in two federal civil rights lawsuits filed against the city and Santa Barbara police alleging excessive use of force, according to the defense attorney in the case.

Both incidents occurred in 2011 and involved Santa Barbara police Officer Aaron Tudor.

In October of that year, Tudor pulled over Santa Barbara resident Tony Denunzio on suspicion of DUI after allegedly changing lanes without signaling on Las Positas. He claimed Denunzio resisted arrest, which led to a physical altercation eventually involving hitting and Denunzio being tasered 13 times, defense attorney Darryl Genis said.

In the second case, about a month later, Tudor reportedly broke the arm of 19-year-old Britteny Cotledge while putting on handcuffs, also for allegedly resisting arrest.

During a closed session meeting Tuesday, council members agreed to pay Denunzio $120,000 to settle the case, and allocated another $50,000 to avoid Cotledge’s lawsuit, Genis said.

He said a private insurance company also agreed to pay Denunzio $25,000 on behalf of phlebotomist Lessor Michaels, who faced a similar civil rights suit for allegedly drawing a blood sample from Denunzio in County Jail without his consent and under hazardous, unsanitary and unsafe medical conditions.

Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne on Friday said he couldn’t confirm settlement details or offer further comment on the case.

“Under the Brown Act, if the settlement were final, we would’ve had to disclose that fact on Tuesday,” Calonne said.

Genis said the settlement would not be final until all documents were approved and signed by both parties, although he didn’t know when that might occur.

Denunzio should have been taken to the hospital first, and not jail, because of his injuries, which included broken ribs, Genis said.

Being tasered so many times for switching lanes without signaling is “absurd,” he said, noting that a hung jury later vindicated Denunzio from the DUI charge, which the District Attorney’s Office never re-filed.

“Our Police Department has chosen to protect the City of Santa Barbara with someone who doesn’t understand their own strength,” Genis said. “We shouldn’t need protection from them.”

Genis said his clients are glad to see some justice, but he admonished the city for not adding language to the settlement that might prevent future occurrences.

“They’re happy with the settlement, but the problem hasn’t been corrected,” he said. “Tudor was never disciplined, but should have been. This was a bad situation that easily could’ve been stopped, but wasn’t. I’m not happy it happened in the first place.”

