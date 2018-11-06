Robert Miller, Marsha Croninger, Kate Parker Ahead in Races for Santa Barbara City College Board

In the races for seats on the Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees, incumbents Robert Miller and Marsha Croninger were ahead in their re-election bids, according to early election results, and longtime Santa Barbara Unified school board member Kate Parker was leading the three-way race for an open seat.

Area 2 — Goleta

Incumbent Robert Miller, a retired trial lawyer, was leading results early Tuesday over Brandon Morse, a business manager, in the race for Area 2, according to Santa Barbara County Elections Office vote-by-mail tallies released shortly after 8 p.m.

In those results, Miller had garnered 64.9 percent of the vote compared to Morse, who had 34 percent.

Miller was appointed to take the place of previously appointed trustee Marianne Kugler, who resigned in January. Whoever wins Tuesday's election will serve a short term of two years, to finish Kugler's term.

Area 2 is roughly the boundaries of the city of Goleta.

Area 5 — Mission Canyon and Santa Barbara

Incumbent and retired attorney Marsha Croninger was handily leading the race over Darcél Elliott, chief of staff for county First District Supervisor Das Williams, according to early election results.

Croninger was leading with 63.7 percent of the vote, and Elliott followed with 35.2 percent.

Croninger was first elected to the SBCC board in 2010, and she served as board president from 2015 to 2018.

Area 5 encompasses the Riviera, Mission Canyon, the Upper Eastside, a portion of the Westside to Bath Street and roughly between Quinto and Victoria streets, and San Roque.

Area 7 — Santa Barbara

Of the three-candidate field going for an open seat, Kate Parker, a long-time Santa Barbara Unified School District trustee, was leading with 62.9 percent of the vote in early election night results.

Economics professor Daniel Seymour was in second with 20.3 percent of the vote and entrepreneur Laurie Punches had 16.3 percent, according to vote-by-mail ballot tallies from the county.

The Area 7 seat is currently held by Marty Blum, a former Santa Barbara mayor who is not seeking re-election.

Off-ballot seats

Incumbent Peter Haslund was uncontested for his re-election bid to represent Area 1, which includes Carpinteria and Montecito. He was first elected to the board in 2010.

Incumbent Jonathan Abboud ran unopposed for re-election in Area 6, which covers the Isla Vista, UC Santa Barbara and Hope Ranch communities. He joined the SBCC trustees in 2014.

The SBCC trustees represent the residents of the seven districts on the county’s South Coast — from Carpinteria to Goleta — in making decisions and determining policies governing the total operations of the district and the college.

The members are elected by voters in the individual districts, and serve four-year terms.



Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .