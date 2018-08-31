Friday, August 31 , 2018, 9:41 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City College Marks Century of Adult Education

By Luz Reyes-Martin for SBCC School of Extended Learning | August 31, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The SBCC School of Extended Learning and the SBCC Foundation are hosting a garden party at the Wake Campus on 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, to celebrate 100 years of adult education in Santa Barbara.

On April 1, 81 students enrolled in a new evening program in Santa Barbara, taking English and citizenship classes.

The program started when Pearl Chase, one of Santa Barbara’s most influential civic leaders, made a recommendation to the Board of Education.

Over the next several decades, adult education in the community grew, with help from historic adult education leaders, including Eldon Ford, Grace Ruth Southwick, Selmer O. “Sam” Wake, and the Luria family.

Today, the SBCC School of Extended Learning offers free and fee-based programs and classes that serve the local diverse adult population, including English as a Second Language (ESL), career skills, adult high school, parenting, health and safety, fee-based life enhancement, and a diverse offering of classes for older adults.

SBCC will celebrate this centennial milestone with the community. The garden party will offer attendees a chance to mingle, learn about adult education in Santa Barbara, and enjoy refreshments.

A short program will include remarks from Anthony E. Beebe, SBCC superintendent/president; Melissa V. Moreno, interim vice president of the School of Extended Learning; Geoff Green, CEO of the SBCC Foundation.

Also, Lee Luria, a supporter and student of adult education in Santa Barbara since 1957; Phil Mundy, nephew of Selmer Wake and trustee of the Wake Family Trust; and Lucio Garcia, a former SBCC student.

The adult education program in Santa Barbara, which has made a significant impact in the community over the past century, has been lauded as one of the best in the country.

Many people continue to find adult education classes life-changing, as they are able to learn new skills, earn a high school diploma and pursue higher education.

Students can embark on new career paths, and enrich their lives with classes in such areas as gardening, culinary arts, music and fitness.

Last year, SBCC established the School of Extended Learning, bringing back state-funded adult education to offer a number of free courses along with fee-based programs. About 1,000 classes are offered per semester, with more being added.

The Wake Campus is named for Selmer O. “Sam” Wake, a champion and longtime leader of Santa Barbara adult education.

He was appointed program director in 1947, and served for 25 years as the principal architect of what became one of the best continuing education programs in the nation.

In 2008, when friends gathered to mourn his passing and praise his achievements, a colleague quoted Yeats, saying Wake felt “education is not filling a bucket, but lighting a fire.”

Another related how generous he was, even after retiring. Wake was also committed to raising funds for SBCC.

He served on a committee that created the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College in 1976, served as its first executive director for several years, and later as an honorary board member.

He continued to raise funds for adult education programs, and with his wife Bee, established two charitable remainder trust gifts which on their passing created the Wake Family Endowment to support diverse needs of continuing education programs.

At the garden party celebration. Phil Mundy, Wake’s nephew, will reflect on the role of adult education in Santa Barbara and his uncle’s legacy.

To learn more about the School of Extended Learning, visit sbcc.edu/extendedlearning.

For more bout the SBCC Foundation, visit sbccfoundation.org.

Luz Reyes-Martin is Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications for SBCC.

 

