Santa Barbara City College Holding DACA Forum to Educate Students, Community

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent announcement that he intends to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, Santa Barbara City College will host an information event Tuesday.

DACA affects an estimated 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children. Under a 2012 executive order from then-President Barack Obama, they were granted a shield from deportation so they could live, study and work.

Obama created the program after Congress failed to pass the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which would have provided the so-called “DREAMers” with permanent legal residency.

SBCC’s Student Equity Committee will lead the “Untold Stories: (Un) Documented Narratives” program at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Fé Bland Forum on the West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive. The event is free and open to the public.

SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin said topics being discussed include the history of U.S. immigration policy, with a focus on SBCC students, staff, faculty and the campus community.

“The goal of the event is to highlight the complexities experienced by students directly impacted by DACA and policy changes,” she said. “Importantly, students will highlight their stories and educate our community on the impact these changes have on their educational and life goals.”

The event is supported by several departments and campus clubs, including the English as a Second Language, Ethnic Studies and Justice Studies departments; the SBCC Foundation; CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy); and the I.D.E.A.S. (Improving Dreams Equality Access & Success) club.

“These issues are always relevant and merit our attention all the time,” Reyes-Martin said. “As an educational institution, one key role we can play is to share information and provide the space for students to share their stories.

“This was an event planned well before the recent decision on DACA at the national level.”

Earlier this month, Trump called for the end of the policy and gave Congress six months to come up with a solution to renew or rework the program.

Congressional Democrats said last week that Trump had agreed to a deal to “protect younger immigrants from deportation and fund some border security enhancements.”

Several lawmakers, including Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, have expressed support for DACA recipients, and the federal government is accepting renewal applications until Oct. 5.

More than 9,000 students, entrepreneurs and military members are eligible for the program on the Central Coast, according to Carbajal.

“Terminating DACA and stripping ‘DREAMers’ of that hope and opportunity is unconscionable and incompatible with our American values,” Carbajal wrote in a statement. “We cannot afford to abandon DACA recipients, who have lived in America all their lives and contribute to this country in many ways.”

The Mission Asset Fund is offering scholarship money to cover the costs for students needing to renew their DACA status before the deadline.

The San Francisco-based nonprofit organization dedicated scholarship funds to help California Community Colleges, California State University and University of California students pay the $495 renewal fee, according to a news release.

In response to Trump’s announcement, the Santa Barbara Unified School District reaffirmed its commitment to the DACA program.

“We know there are a number of students as well as staff who are directly impacted by this decision,” Superintendent Cary Matsuoka wrote in a statement.

“We are committed to stand firmly by our Santa Barbara Unified community, to be resolved in our determination to give every child, every chance, every day. Our determination to stand together will not falter because of this decision to end the DACA program.”

Matsuoka said the district “protects the confidentiality of information we have about our students and families, and will keep immigration authorities off our campuses to the fullest extent provided by law.”

He stressed that the district “stands firmly” with DACA students and staff.

“As we go through this national period of uncertainty, we remain committed to support our families, maintain our values of equity, and ensure our schools are a safe and welcoming place for all,” he said.

