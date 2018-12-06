Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 6 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

New Evening College Program Being Offered at SBCC for Part-Time Students

Night and weekend classes will be targeted at students who are working full-time jobs

SBCC campus Click to view larger
About two-thirds of Santa Barbara City College students attend classes part-time, and the Evening College program aims to offer night and weekend classes.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 6, 2018 | 7:57 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College is offering a new Evening College program for individuals working full-time day jobs who want to earn their associate's degree.

The program is being rolled out in pilot form with a limited set of classes for spring, and SBCC is planning for a complete launch in fall 2019, said Joshua Ramirez, SBCC’s Title V grant project director.

"Aside from merely offering classes in the evening that working adults can take on schedules that are more convenient, we are trying to provide more support services to help students succeed," he said. "We are trying to build an evening presence and culture that we hope will serve the community." 

The classes are a combination of face-to-face, hybrid and online, and SBCC is trying to keep Evening College students on track to finish associate's degrees in about seven semesters, with some students enrolling in summer sessions to maintain progress.

Last year, SBCC was awarded $2.7 million in federal Title V grant funding to develop a program aimed at serving part-time students, who make up about two-thirds of the college's population. 

"The federal grant that is supporting this effort was intended to build programs that serve students better," Ramirez said.

"That’s not just classes. That also involves offering our faculty equity-minded professional development training to better understand who our students are, improve our practices in the classroom, and to help us learn to work with our students to create a sense of belongingness on campus."

People can receive certain associate's degrees while attending weekend and night classes as part-time students in the program, including: Associate in Arts for Transfer in Psychology, Associate in Arts for Transfer in Economics, Associate in Arts in Liberal Arts and Humanities, Associate in Arts in Social and Behavioral Sciences, SBCC said. 

SBCC campus Click to view larger
The Evening College program will start some classes in spring, with a full launch planned for fall 2019, according to SBCC.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Antioch University Santa Barbara, a private liberal arts university in downtown, also is a transfer partner, creating a pathway for interested graduates continuing their education, SBCC said.

School counseling, tutoring and other support services will be available for students in the evening, and classes will be scheduled in a defined sequence to help people toward earning their degree, said SBCC spokesperson Luz Reyes-Martin.

College staff will host a free forum on the Evening College program from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the SBCC West Campus Center 212.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 