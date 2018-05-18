SBCC Celebrates Commencement, Urges Grads to ‘Go Forth and Do Great Things’

Student speaker Alberto Lule tells of his academic journey and overcoming obstacles as the college awards 1,300 degrees or certificates

Santa Barbara City College recognized more than 1,300 students who earned associate of arts or science degrees or certificates in more than 3,000 disciplines during commencement Friday evening at La Playa Stadium.

About 400 students graduated with honors for the 2017-18 academic year, according to SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin. The graduating class, ranging in age from 18 to 82, includes 21 military veterans or veterans' dependents, and the average age of the Class of 2018 is 26 years old.

“Graduates, you are joining tens of thousands of SBCC graduates who proudly claim their status as alumni of this great institution,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said to more than 600 students participating in the college’s 69th commencement ceremony on Friday. “Go forth and do great things wherever your future may bring you.”

Beebe introduced a brief video featuring SBCC staff, faculty and students thanking first responders who served during the Thomas Fire in December and the debris flow in Montecito in January.

This year’s student commencement speaker, Alberto Lule, a studio art major, spoke about his academic journey and the determination, focus and fortitude that enables students, including himself, to overcome challenges and persevere.

“Almost two years ago, I was released from prison after being locked up for 13 years,” Lule said. “While incarcerated, I realized that education was going to be my salvation. I was 23 years old when I went in … and I was given a second chance when I got out. I remember in prison two things kept me positive — my education and my artwork.”

During his time at SBCC, Lule was part of the Transitions Program, and he worked as a gallery assistant for the Atkinson Gallery on campus.

“The program (Transitions Program) helped my confidence and preparing for the fall of 2016 when I enrolled full time (at SBCC),” Lule said. “Like many of you graduating today, I had to overcome many distractions and challenges. Many of you have your own burdens ... but thankfully there are people at this college that can keep us focused and support us.”

Lule said he plans to transfer to UCLA.

SBCC graduate and music major Cambria Metzinger sang the national anthem at the celebration.

