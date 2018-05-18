Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

SBCC Celebrates Commencement, Urges Grads to ‘Go Forth and Do Great Things’

Student speaker Alberto Lule tells of his academic journey and overcoming obstacles as the college awards 1,300 degrees or certificates

SBCC commencement Click to view larger
SBCC graduates greet family and friends in the stands at La Playa Stadium during Friday evening’s commencement ceremony. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 18, 2018 | 9:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College recognized more than 1,300 students who earned associate of arts or science degrees or certificates in more than 3,000 disciplines during commencement Friday evening at La Playa Stadium.

About 400 students graduated with honors for the 2017-18 academic year, according to SBCC spokeswoman Luz Reyes-Martin. The graduating class, ranging in age from 18 to 82, includes 21 military veterans or veterans' dependents, and the average age of the Class of 2018 is 26 years old.

“Graduates, you are joining tens of thousands of SBCC graduates who proudly claim their status as alumni of this great institution,” SBCC President Anthony Beebe said to more than 600 students participating in the college’s 69th commencement ceremony on Friday. “Go forth and do great things wherever your future may bring you.”

Beebe introduced a brief video featuring SBCC staff, faculty and students thanking first responders who served during the Thomas Fire in December and the debris flow in Montecito in January.

This year’s student commencement speaker, Alberto Lule, a studio art major, spoke about his academic journey and the determination, focus and fortitude that enables students, including himself, to overcome challenges and persevere.

SBCC graduates walk through La Playa Stadium during commencement Friday.
SBCC graduates walk through La Playa Stadium during commencement Friday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“Almost two years ago, I was released from prison after being locked up for 13 years,” Lule said. “While incarcerated, I realized that education was going to be my salvation. I was 23 years old when I went in … and I was given a second chance when I got out. I remember in prison two things kept me positive — my education and my artwork.”

During his time at SBCC, Lule was part of the Transitions Program, and he worked as a gallery assistant for the Atkinson Gallery on campus.

“The program (Transitions Program) helped my confidence and preparing for the fall of 2016 when I enrolled full time (at SBCC),” Lule said. “Like many of you graduating today, I had to overcome many distractions and challenges. Many of you have your own burdens ... but thankfully there are people at this college that can keep us focused and support us.”

Lule said he plans to transfer to UCLA.

SBCC graduate and music major Cambria Metzinger sang the national anthem at the celebration.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 