Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:22 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Majority of Santa Barbara City College Measure V Bond Projects Complete

The 30-classroom building on West Campus is still under construction and expected to open in early 2018

Construction crews on Friday work on the 30,000-square-foot West Campus classroom building at Santa Barbara City College. The project is one of many funded by Measure V. Click to view larger
Construction crews on Friday work on the 30,000-square-foot West Campus classroom building at Santa Barbara City College. The project is one of many funded by Measure V.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 10, 2017 | 8:26 p.m.

Nearly eight years after Santa Barbara City Community College District voters passed a $77.2-million facility improvement bond measure, the majority of construction projects are complete.

Perhaps the most visible change on the campus is the approximately 30,000-square-foot building located adjacent to the Garvin Theatre and West Campus parking lot.

Construction on this Measure V funded project, which passed in 2008 with more than 70 percent approval, is anticipated to be complete in January 2018.

It will be built in compliance with Leadership Energy & Development Design standards and includes approximately 30 new state‐of‐the‐art classrooms.

The building project replaces aging portable classrooms located throughout the East Campus, said SBCC spokesperson Luz Reyes-Martin.

“Being a huge project, it has come in on budget and on time,” Reyes-Martin said.

Reyes-Martin said the California Coastal Commission asked the community college to restore the site where the portables reside back to an open space.

Bond funding has also helped modernize learning technology, upgrade classroom infrastructure and office buildings. 

Replacing the track and field at La Playa Stadium, roofing repairs, exterior painting, pedestrian bridge repairs and electronic door locks are some of the completed maintenance projects

The new West Campus classroom building is expected to open in early 2018. Click to view larger
The new West Campus classroom building is expected to open in early 2018. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Since the bond passage, homeowners within the college district boundaries pay approximately $34 more annually in property taxes.

A bond oversight committee monitors project updates and spending. The seven-member, all-volunteer board will hold its next meeting on June 15.

“They take their role seriously and know they have a lot of responsibility to make sure this public investment is used appropriately,” Reyes-Martin said.

The Measure V annual report can be reviewed here

In the last five years, 68 of the 72 Community College Districts in California have passed local bonds, according to the SBCC website.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 