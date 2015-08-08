SBCC Starts Review Process to Demolish, Replace Campus Center

Advice

$20 million state grant to help fund project for 3-story building to house cafeteria services, culinary arts program and student life activities

Santa Barbara City College is building toward final approvals for the new Campus Center with a favorable review by a city design board.

The project is under state jurisdiction, but the California Coastal Commission won’t look at the plans before the city gives general support, said Julie Hendricks, SBCC’s senior director of facilities, planning and campus development.

The Architectural Board of Review got a briefing on design plans for the new three-story building that will house food services, the culinary arts program and student life activities.

State officials deemed the existing Campus Center structurally deficient — but not unsafe — so state funding comes with mandates to replace, but not expand.

The center is designed to fit in with other campus buildings, with a plaster exterior and details to reference the neighboring Humanities Building, representatives from RNT Architects said.

“This is built in a narrow strip between two archeologically sensitive sites, and we made it slightly taller to capture the same amount of square footage,” Hendricks said.

There will be terrace dining areas on each level and drought-tolerant landscaping to replace the grass, architects said.

ABR member Scott Hopkins called the building “exceptionally beautiful.” Fellow member Howard Wittausch said the Campus Center evokes other buildings on campus but the design “is so good that other buildings will want to be copying you.”

The board concluded that the building height, although taller, won’t call any attention outside of campus.

That support allowed SBCC to submit the design plans to the Coastal Commission, Hendricks said. SBCC also must get final approval from the Division of the State Architect, which is currently reviewing the plans.

Although voters in 2014 rejected SBCC’s $288 million bond measure, which would have funded a long list of construction projects, the college was granted $20 million in state money to replace the Campus Center.

It will be a complete demolition and rebuild since the building has structural deficiencies, with an expected construction cost of about $30 million.

SBCC’s Board of Trustees will consider appropriating about $10 million from the unrestricted general fund for the college’s share of the project, said Joe Sullivan, vice president of business services.

The project will need additional money for swing space — areas for all the programs and services displaced by construction. The item is on the board’s Thursday agenda, Sullivan said.

Construction will start in late fall for the new West Campus Classroom Building and the Campus Center project is scheduled to start about a year later to spread out the impacts, Hendricks said.

Both projects will take about two years and swing space — including modular buildings — will be used to make sure there’s no interruption to food services while the Campus Center is demolished and rebuilt.

“This building will do a great job connecting student life to the bookstore and cafeteria, and really creating a very dynamic part of the campus,” Hendricks said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.