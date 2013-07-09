Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Accreditation Commission Takes SBCC Off Warning Status

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 9, 2013 | 4:18 p.m.

An accreditation commission that had previously placed Santa Barbara City College on warning saying it was out of compliance lifted the school from that warning status last week, according to a statement from the college sent out Tuesday.

The Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, or ACCJC, notified Santa Barbara City College last Wednesday that the college has been removed from warning status for being deficient in meeting the governance-related accreditation standards, according to SBCC spokeswoman Joan Galvan.

The college was placed on warning because of a complaint filed in 2011 alleging that the college’s Board of Trustees was out of compliance with a number of accreditation standards, including that the board was not complying with its own rules of governance.

The college was allowed to respond to the findings, and the commission announced that the changes made were acceptable.

“I think we are all relieved,” said Peter Haslund, a member of the board of trustees who was serving as board president when the college was placed on warning. 

“It’s simply time to move on,” he said.

The college has remained fully accredited since it was placed on warning, the lowest level of accreditation sanction, and it did not apply to the college’s academic and student programs, Galvan said.

SBCC will be required to file a followup report by March 14, 2014, on full and sustained resolution of three ACCJC recommendations as outlined in its July 3 letter to the college. The report will be followed by a visit of ACCJC representatives, and SBCC will receive its next comprehensive evaluation by ACCJC in fall 2015. 

Every six years, community colleges receive a site visit from the ACCJC for reaffirmation of accreditation. 

SBCC’s last comprehensive visit took place in November 2009, at which time the college received nine commendations, Galvan said.

SBCC President Lori Gaskin told Noozhawk on Tuesday that she was pleased to hear about the commission’s decision.

“It has been both a challenging experience as well as an opportunity for the college,” she said. “Examining our governance structures and processes at the board level and across the institution allowed us to affirm that which works to effectively support our core mission of teaching and learning and to address areas that are ineffectual in this regard.

“We remain committed to fully meeting the standards of accreditation and sustaining this focus.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 