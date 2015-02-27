Santa Barbara City College Seeks Car Donations for Automotive Department Classes

Students in the program learn to repair and maintain vehicles and need donated cars to work on

On Thursday morning, about three dozen students were busily working on vehicles in the cavernous garage that's home to Santa Barbara City College's Automotive Service and Technology Department.

Students worked in groups and bustled among eight vehicles, ranging from a Ford Mustang to a BMW SUV to a Toyota Sienna minivan, as part of a brakes, steering and suspension class.

The department is in desperate need of donated vehicles to become part of its permanent fleet, which rotate in and out of the garage as students work on their classwork.

About 200 students are enrolled in the SBCC program, which offers classes on everything from Auto 101, a theory class, to more specialized and advanced classes like Principles of Hybrid and Electric Drives.

Students can receive an Automotive Certificate of Achievement in one year or an Automotive Services and Technology Associates Degree in two years.

Students graduate from the program and go on to work at independent shops, repair shops at car dealerships and tire shops among others jobs, according to instructor Bob Stockero.

The department does not do repairs on vehicles owned by community members, but is looking for donated vehicles.

Stockero, who has been with the program for 29 years, said students work on their own cars, but having "fleet cars is a benefit in so many ways."

The newest car in their fleet is a 2000 Acura.

Fewer and fewer manufacturers have stepped up to donate to the program in recent years, and they are now depending on the community to help out so the students have a variety of vehicles to work on.

Stockero said vehicles should be running, can't have any major technical issues and no cosmetic damage.

Hondas, Toyotas and Volkswagens are especially desirable because the students will likely be working on those types of cars when they graduate.

Stockero said he's looking for vehicles that are between 1996 and about 2008, but would also take newer cars.

"We're looking for more mainstream vehicles," he said.

Stockero said that many people are likely to trade in their vehicles when they upgrade, but a tax donation made through the Santa Barbara City College Foundation might provide a greater tax write-off than a trade-in value.

"We're just saying keep us in mind, it's a tax deduction," he said.

Anyone with questions about donating a vehicle to the Automotive Technologies can email Stockero at [email protected].

Anyone with questions about donating a vehicle to the Automotive Technologies can email Stockero at [email protected].