Former Santa Barbara City College Student Arrested on Rape Charge

Advice

A former Santa Barbara City College student suspected of raping of an 18-year-old woman in his Mesa home was arrested last month, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Kenechukwu Denzel Ugwueze, 18, who resides in Santa Barbara but is formerly of Corona, Calif., was arrested Sept. 11 at his home in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue in Santa Barbara, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Ugwueze was arrested on a charge of rape by force, and Harwood said the victim in the case is an acquaintance of Ugwueze.

SBCC spokeswoman Joan Galvan confirmed that Ugwueze was enrolled as a SBCC student in the Fall 2015 semester, but is not currently enrolled.

“The college currently is investigating this incident and federal education privacy laws prohibit us from disclosing any further information until that investigation is completed,” she said.

The case came to law enforcement’s attention on Sept. 1 at 10:19 p.m., when officers responded to a location in Santa Barbara County to investigate a rape that had occurred earlier in the day within city limits, Harwood said.

“Upon arriving, they contacted the victim and arranged for a forensic medical examination to be performed, and put the victim in contact with an advocate from the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center,” Harwood said.

An investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were recent acquaintances, and that on the morning of Sept. 1, while both people were at Ugwueze’s Pacific Avenue residence, “the suspect forcibly raped the victim,” Harwood said.

On Sept. 11, a $100,000 warrant was obtained for Ugwueze, along with a search warrant for his residence.

At 7:10 p.m., police contact him at him home and he was taken into custody, Harwood said.

Ugwueze was arraigned in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Oct. 19, and will appear in court next on Nov. 2, according to prosecutor Von Nguyen of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The case was first reported by The Channels, the student news organization at SBCC.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.