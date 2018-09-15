Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 4:46 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Woman Injured After Isla Vista Cliff Fall from Balcony to Beach

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 15, 2018 | 1:36 p.m.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after falling from an Isla Vista balcony to the shoreline below, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched just before midnight to the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman. 

"Several reporting parties said a female college student fell from a balcony and landed in the water," Hoover said. 

"One witness said the young woman was sitting on the balcony when she fell backward over the cliff."

Bystanders pulled the woman out of the water and placed her on a kelp bed below the cliff, where emergency responders found her, Hoover said.

The victim, reportedly a Santa Barbara City College student, was transported to the hospital with injuries. 

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the fall, Hoover said.

A woman fell from an Isla Vista balcony to the beach below Friday night and was transported to the hospital with injuries, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said. (SBSO photo)

The woman's name and details on her condition were not available.

Sheriff’s deputies, UC Santa Barbara police officers assigned to the Isla Vista Foot Patrol, American Medical Response and county firefighters responded to the scene Friday night.  

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding students, residents and visitors in Isla Vista to use caution on balconies and near cliffs. 

"Throughout the years there have been fatalities and life-changing injuries that have been the result of people falling from the cliffs," Hoover said in a statement Saturday. "In a majority of these cases, the patients have been intoxicated."

