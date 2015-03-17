Santa Barbara City College’s STEM Program Hosting Science Discovery Day

Santa Barbara City College’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Program will host Science Discovery Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 25 on the East Campus.
This no-cost event — with free parking — is geared toward the entire family and will introduce guests to interactive displays showcasing the wonders of our world.
» Live sea and land critters
» Video game and programming demonstrations
» Fun, interactive chemistry experiments
» Biotechnology and glowing bacteria
» Hands-on earthquake demonstrations
» Solar telescopes
Detailed maps showing the location of all activities will be available at the welcome desk in front of the SBCC Bookstore upon arrival.
Science Discovery Day is generously funded through a Title V Department of Education grant.
For more information, please call Dr. Jens-Uwe Kuhn at 805.965.0581 x4319.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.