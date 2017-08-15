Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Council Tweaks AUD Program, Places Cap on Units

Modifications to the city's high-density housing program approved on a 5-2 vote

A proposed three-story, 50-unit apartment building at East Canon Perdido Street and Milpas Street is among those that have been proposed under Santa Barbara’s Average-unit Size Density Incentive Program (AUD) program. The City Council on Tuesday approved some modifications to the program. Click to view larger
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 15, 2017 | 9:26 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday took several actions to modify the city's high-density housing program, which has raised controversy in some Santa Barbara neighborhoods.

The council voted 5-2 to cap the number of units approved each year at 125; agreed that apartment units that are three-bedrooms or larger should provide two off-street parking spaces instead of one; banned vacation rentals within the high-density projects; and prohibited mobile home parks from allowing short-term vacation rentals.

The Average-unit Size Density Incentive Program (AUD) Housing Task Force will tackle the details of the cap, including when it would start and how it would be put in place. None of the current projects in the pipeline, however, would be affected by the changes.

“We need some tools to bring affordability into this project, yet keep them economically feasible, yet compatible with the neighborhoods they are going in,” said Councilman Harwood “Bendy” White, who is running for mayor.

Council members White, Jason Dominguez, Helene Schneider, Randy Rowse and Frank Hotchkiss, who is also running for mayor, voted in support. Council members Gregg Hart, who is running for re-election on the City Council, and Cathy Murillo, who is running for mayor, were in opposition.

To date, 89 units have been constructed — at 3885 State Street, in a development known as The Marc.

Another 151 units are under construction and 223 apartments, on top of that, have received discretionary approval. Another 477 units are pending review.

White said the AUD program has been successful “beyond anyone’s expectations.”

“Bingo, we got a rental housing proposal that the business community is willing to take risks on,” White said.

But that development has come with consequences.

“It is not providing the housing that we hoped for,” White said. “Our biggest deficit, of course, is in rental housing. “

The Marc, the first project to receive certificates of occupancy, is renting two-bedroom apartments for $3,500 a month.

Housing advocates backed the program, saying that it would eventually create much-needed affordable housing in the community. Santa Barbara housing is out of reach for most people, advocates said, and the rental housing is in high demand.

Jon Peterson, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County, said he welcomes the AUD program. He said that recently one of his Habitat for Humanity projects had 300 applications for three units.

“We do have a crisis of housing,” Peterson said. “The need is great for more units to be developed. We need to look at real affordability for renters, not just the developer.”

But critics said that the projects are often too big and dense and creating too much of an impact on the neighborhoods.

Developers who build AUD projects only have to create one off-street parking place per unit, a decision that made neighborhood preservationists fear that the renters’ other cars would cramp already congested streets.

Neighborhood activist Anna Marie Gott said it is time for Santa Barbara to look at more than just building affordable housing, but also boosting the number of higher-paying jobs in the city.

“We have a jobs imbalance,” Gott said. “We are promoting low-income jobs in a substantial area of Santa Barbara. We are not looking at how we develop higher income jobs. How we actually promote higher income jobs and businesses that bring higher incomes to Santa Barbara?”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

