State Street Retail Vacancies ‘Virtually Unchanged’ in Year of Santa Barbara’s Accelerate Program

The rate of commercial storefront vacancies is the same as it was in August 2017, and the City Council will consider changes to the permit program at Tuesday's meeting

Even though Santa Barbara started its Accelerate program a year ago in an attempt to help busineses get through the permit process faster, the vacancy rate on State Street remains the same, and is even higher than it was six months ago.

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss the status and future of the program at its Tuesday City Council meeting.

The goal of the Accelerate program is to expedite the city’s design review and permit plan check processes without compromising the quality of the final design, and to help property and business owners improve and occupy commercial tenant spaces more quickly.

Currently, there are 33 vacant street-level storefronts on State Street between Sola Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, which is about 11 percent of storefronts, according to the city.

The number is the same as in August of 2017 and an increase from 9 percent in February 2018.

“Despite improvements in the city’s review and permitting timeliness, the vacancy rate of commercial tenant spaces in the Accelerate program area has remained virtually unchanged since August 2017,” according to a city staff report. “This suggests that the city development review process average timeframes, while important, are not the only impediment to reducing the vacancy rate within the Accelerate program areas.”

The city planning department is recommending that the City Council approve offering fee waivers for Certified Access Specialist reports and plumbing fixture count reviews by Building & Safety Division staff, as well as a one-time fee waiver of planner consultations to encourage early project consultation and assessment.

In addition, city staff members are developing a program to expedite installing pop-ups, or short-term shops, within vacant storefronts, and allow for temporary, interior, standardized signage that meets state and city exemptions for building permits and Sign Committee review.

Ken Oplinger, president and CEO of the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, said the efficacy of the Accelerate program is still to be determined, and that is one of many strategies to address downtown issues.

The program area only includes State Street frontage for downtown storefronts, which could be changed, he suggested.

“There are a number of ways the city could improve this,” Oplinger said. “There's opportunity to include some of the side streets downtown, which are certainly just as important.”

He said the program should continue.

“You need to give it more time to see if it is really effective,” Oplinger said.

The Accelerate program was expanded to Coast Village Road in March and of the 145 street-level, street-facing storefronts, 12 of the tenant spaces between Hot Springs Road and Olive Mill Road are currently vacant, according to the city. That represents a vacancy rate of about 8 percent.

The Santa Barbara City Council meeting begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ciy Hall, 735 Anacapa Street.

At an August council meeting in which the city solicited ideas to improve downtown Santa Barbara, a majority of speakers in the business community complained about the arduous process to make tenant improvements or otherwise go through the permitting process, citing delays and inconsistent guidelines.

The City Council voted at that meeting to hire a consultant and form a subcommittee — Mayor Cathy Murillo and councilmen Eric Friedman and Randy Rowse — to dive deeper into the recommendations.

