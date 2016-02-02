Santa Barbara City Council Appoints Jessica Cadiente as New Library Director

The Santa Barbara City Council has confirmed Jessica Cadiente as the new Library Director, responsible for oversight of public libraries in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, and Solvang.

Cadiente has served as the Acting Library Director since September when Irene Macias retired in October 2015. As Library Director, she will oversee public library services, reference information, acquisition of materials, adult literacy, strategic planning, and educational outreach to youth and families.

She will provide results-oriented leadership to address emerging trends in a digital environment. She will manage the Library Department’s 100 regular and hourly staff and an annual system-wide budget of $7.2 million.

Cadiente brings over 10 years of experience working in public libraries. Prior to Santa Barbara, she served as the Library Director for the City of Lompoc.

During her tenure at Lompoc she developed services and community partnerships, planned capital improvement projects, and secured grants to support library initiatives.

She has worked in a variety of roles throughout her career, with a particular affinity for technology and the role public libraries have in introducing and sharing technology with the public.

Cadiente also believes that an important part of her job is building relationships with staff, community organizations, and other library stakeholders.

Cadiente received a Bachelor's degree in History from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in Library and Information Science from San Jose State University.

“I’m very pleased with Jessica’s leadership and support of the library staff over the last 5 months as the interim director. She’s familiar with our regional library issues, implementing library technology projects, and is now planning for the future of the library,” City Administrator Paul Casey said.

“I believe in the transformational power of public libraries as community change agents,” Cadiente said.

“The Santa Barbara Public Library System provides opportunity at every stage of life. It is my honor and privilege to serve as Library Director for this amazing library system. There is a great opportunity to build upon existing successes and carry forward with a vision towards an enriched and engaged community.”

— Nina Johnson is assistant to the city administrator for Santa Barbara.