Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:31 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara City Council Approves $360 Million Budget, Funds Bilingual Public Information Officer

Council funds full-time, Spanish-speaking public information officer to communicate with the public, media during disasters

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 19, 2018 | 8:38 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved its $360.6-million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The council balanced its 2019 budget without the use of any reserve funds. 

“It’s a pretty big deal to pass our budget,” Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo said.

As part of the budget approval, the council agreed to hire a full-time Spanish language translator/interpreter to communicate with the public and the media during disasters.

The city staff originally had only budgeted for a part-time, $35,000 annual position, for the fire department, in response to the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flow.

Some members of the community criticized the city for only translating information, and not using a bilingual public information officer.

Since the job is full time, the city plans to use the position in areas other than just the City Fire Department. 

“This will be a citywide resource for all departments,” City Administrator Paul Casey said.

Although it wasn’t discussed at the meeting, the biggest challenge looming for the city is rising pension costs.

Santa Barbara plans to spend $23.3 million in pension costs for its employees in the 2019 fiscal year and by 2025, the number is expected to reach $40 million per year.

Salaries and benefits consume $100.3 million out of the city’s overall $156.1-million budget and public safety departments (police and fire) make up about half of the general fund expenditures.

In the current fiscal year, citywide property taxes grew by 4.6 percent, while transient occupancy taxes dropped .04 percent. Sales taxes also fell 1.7 percent.

Next year's budget expects sales tax revenues to increase 1.5 percent.

Click here to read the 2018-19 budget documents for the city of Santa Barbara. 

“This is the culmination of a lot of time and effort,” Finance Director Bob Samario said of the budget adoption.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 