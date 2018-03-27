Santa Barbara City Council Approves $388,000 New Playground at Tennis Courts

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a $388,000 playground at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway.

The playground, according to city officials, would serve “primarily low- to moderate-income families” in the lower Eastside neighborhood. A $53,000 grant from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation will help pay for the project.

Children currently use the parking and landscaped areas to play. The new playground will feature a play structure suitable for 5-12 year olds, a swing for 3-5-year-old children, new permeable rubber surfacing, benches, a pathway and fencing, and new landscaping and safety lighting.

“Anything we are doing to enhance outdoor recreation for our youth and families is a positive for our community,” said Councilman Eric Friedman.

As part of the project, the parking lot and pathways will also be improved to conform to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary gave a presentation about the history of the land. It was purchased in 1909 and originally was part of the Old Salt Pond property, now theAndrée Clark Bird Refuge.

Over the years, Zachary said, the courts have been used by Santa Barbara City College, UCSB and Westmont College before they had tennis courts.

"It was a very popular place for tournaments," Zachary said.

The site includes 11 courts and a partial stadium. Two of the courts have been converted for use for pickle ball.

