Santa Barbara Council Approves 5-Percent Tax Rate for Storefront Marijuana Dispensaries

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a 5-percent tax rate for storefront and delivery sales of recreational marijuana.

Distribution and testing will be taxed at 4 percent, manufacturing at 3 percent, and indoor cultivation at 2 percent, the council decided.

Santa Barbara voters two years ago approved a taxation rate on sales of up to 20 percent, but the council, at the direction of the staff, decided on the lower figure because of the collective state taxes, which combined reach about 30 percent.

Most of the debate centered on whether to charge 6 percent or 3 percent for manufacturing.

Mayor Cathy Murillo and councilmen Gregg Hart and Eric Friedman pushed for 3 percent because it is the number recommended by Santa Barbara County.

"We want to be competitive in that manufacturing arena," Murillo said.

However, Councilman Jason Dominguez disagreed.

"I am not sure there is a consensus in our city to be competitive as a marijuana city," Dominguez said. "I don't think we want to race with the county."

Dominguez said cities shouldn't sacrifice their tax bases just to woo a business.

"Government has to make budgets," Dominguez said.

Murillo countered that "we are not going to have a new revenue generator" like that of the cannabis industry again for a long time.

The vote was 4-2, with councilmembers Friedman, Hart, Murillo and Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon voting yes; councilmen Dominguez and Randy Rowse felt the rate should be 20 percent, which was approved by the voters.

Some speakers wanted a lower tax rate, or no local taxes at all.

"What we don't want to do is kill the cannabis retail industry in Santa Barbara," said Tom Widroe, who represents Canndescent, a proposed retail dispensary. "Six percent seems high. You are just going to drive the business underground. A tax holiday would be a great way to help the business get off the ground."

Rowse, however, said the 20-percent number didn't come out of nowhere. He said the percentages being thrown out were "dartboard numbers."

Hart said: "We are going to find that these are very benign facilities, and we always do retain the right to increase the tax rate to 20 percent," Hart said.

The council also agreed to limit the number of recreational storefront marijuana dispensaries to three, and medical-marijuana dispensaries also to three.

