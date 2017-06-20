Santa Barbara City Council Approves Purchase of Water From Santa Maria

City leaders also set an August hearing on proposed water-rate increases

Santa Barbara City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved purchasing water from the city of Santa Maria for $450,000 to repay a water debt owed to the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency, or AVEK.

The one-time water purchase agreement allows city officials to buy 2,000 acre-feet of supplemental water at $225 per acre-foot.

Santa Barbara is expected to pay an estimated $500,000 to cover the cost of delivering the water to AVEK. The purchase helps reduce Santa Barbara’s water debt to 4,200 acre-feet.

AVEK is the only entity Santa Barbara is required to repay, according to water supply manager Kelley Dyer.

Dyer said the water debt amount owed is “substantial" considering around 9,000 acre-feet is the city’s total annual water demand.

She said sufficient money to cover the cost is available in the city’s drought fund, which is budgeted at approximately $2 million.

Both cities are Central Coast Water Authority participants and member agencies.

“The purchase is good,” Councilman Bendy White said. “This is an excellent step in collaboration within Santa Barbara County.”

The Santa Maria City Council approved the water sale Tuesday night.

Santa Maria has about 4,000 acre-feet of state water available more than its current water demand this year.

The cities will move forward with the transfer starting in July.

Water Rate Increases

Council members on Tuesday set a public hearing to discuss the increase in city water rates for 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 in the Council Chambers, at 735 Anacapa St.

The new rates will be effective immediately, according to city staff.

Santa Barbara is considering raising water rates over the next three years for all customer classes after battling economic tension of the drought and seeting the 30 percent customer water conservation savings goal.

The average single-family home uses nine cubic feet per month, and the typical water bill is predicted to increase from $107.59 to $108.45 for the 2018 fiscal year, according to city staff.

The adjustments to water rates are necessary to meet debt obligations and City Council policy reserve requirements.

Santa Barbara is proposing raising water rates starting fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The change comes after a comprehensive rate study that uses a rate model to evaluate the cost of service, which is a California Proposition 218 requirement.

More information about the proposed changes and how the possible adjustment impacts customer water bills can be viewed by clicking here.

Santa Barbara Drought Update

Council members also received a drought update, information about Santa Barbara’s drought response projects and customer conservation efforts.

California is bouncing back from six years of statewide drought, Dyer said, but Santa Barbara’s three-year supply planning outlook indicates the city remains in a drought.

She noted reports tracked by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“The drought has improved — it’s over in most of the state — but in our area, we remain in a drought,” Dyer said. “Local conditions in our county can vary.”

The city’s water supply plans have altered in response to significant precipitation.

February's above-average rainfall filled Gibraltar Reservoir and increased storage in Lake Cachuma to 50 percent.

Gibraltar Reservoir is at approximately at 95 percent capacity, Dyer said, and stopped spilling in May.

Santa Barbara and other Cachuma Project Member Units have been given a 40-percent allocation of the lake water through September 2017. Above-average snowpack in northern California resulted in an 85-percent allocation of State Water, according to city staff.

While water from Cachuma and Gibraltar supply Santa Barbara customers, groundwater wells have been turned off to rest the groundwater basins.

Santa Barbara’s 12-month average water conservation reduction at the end of April was 38 percent, Dyer said.

Water conservation target decreased to 30 percent after the heavy rains, and the mandatory watering ban was lifted to a voluntary ban after city staff expected to meet peak summer water demand.

City staff said the strategies noted will enable water demands to be met through 2019. This is assuming customers continue at least a 30-percent reduction in water use and the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant is in complete production before summer.

Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark provided an update on the desalination facility.

Haggmark explained that construction of the plant is complete, and it has begun sending desalinated water into the Santa Barbara’s water distribution system.

As of May 30, desalinated water has been put into distribution system on an intermittent basis, he said.

Desalination water production will be intermittent until the testing phase is finished.

The reactivated plant is expected to produce 3,125 acre-feet annually for Santa Barbara water customers, which is approximately one-third of the city’s annual demands.

Haggmark hopes to report in July that the facility is ready to produce as much as 2.5 million gallons per day.

The public will be invited to tour the facility 525 E. Yanonali St. once the testing phase in completed. Haggmark said possibly “late-summer will be applicable.”

City staff is working to ensure Santa Barbara is successful in securing California Proposition 1 grant funds for desalination plant improvements.

Up to $10 million is available in grant funds for the desalination plant construction projects, Haggmark said.

“I’m hopeful we can secure this and help offset some of the significant costs of the drought,” Haggmark said.

The grant application is due Sept. 1.

Haggmark said more than 60 percent of Santa Barbara County voters in November 2014 supported state Proposition 1.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland