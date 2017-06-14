Santa Barbara City Council Approves Utility Fee & Rate Increases

Council decides to use reserves for increased county tipping fee, citing concerns with Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project

Frustrated by the error-caused delay for the Tajiguas Landfill resource recovery project, the Santa Barbara City Council has decided to use reserve funds to pay for project-related costs instead of increasing trash rates for city customers to make up the money.

Solid waste, wastewater and water fees and rates were on the table at Tuesday’s meeting, an council members did approve increases for wastewater and water fees, wastewater rates and solid waste (trash hauling) rates.

The new rates will take effect July 1.

The city contracts with MarBorg Industries for trash service, and the proposed higher fees are due to the contract, tipping fee increases from the county, and funding for additional abandoned waste collection service from MarBorg, for a total increase of 5.3 percent.

The city is also moving over the $20,000 cost of cleaning 20 homeless encampments per year, which used to be in the streets fund.

Council members voted to use reserve funds for the tipping fee (3.6 percent of the proposed increase) because of concerns with the Tajiguas Resource Recovery Project, which is meant to divert more waste and extend the life of the landfill.

County planners made a critical error by using the wrong boundary for the coastal zone, which will delay the project by about a year.

Because the TRRP plans to divert 50 percent of waste, by weight, every year without the project affects two years of life of the landfill facility, county staff said at the council meeting.

The landfill is expected to last until 2026 without the TRRP and to 2034-2036 with it, county staff said Tuesday.

Council members split on the issue of the tipping fees, voting 4-3 to use reserves to pay the county: Councilmen Gregg Hart, Frank Hotchkiss, and Randy Rowse, and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo voted in favor, and Mayor Helene Schneider and councilmen Jason Dominguez and Bendy White voted against, citing concerns over the TRRP project.

Increases for wastewater and water fees

The 6-percent wastewater rate increase for all residential and commercial customers also was approved, in addition to a 3-percent wastewater service fee increase.

The rate hike was due to high water conservation (and therefore less water and wastewater system use, and smaller bills) and higher capital funding needs, according to city staff.

The maximum monthly charge for single-family residence customers would increase $2.87 per month, according to the city.

“With reduced water use during extreme drought conditions and increased costs of capital improvement projects, previously implemented rate increases have not generated the necessary revenues to fund the planned program of work,” a staff report said.

Water service fees were increased 3 percent across the board and higher per-hundred-cubic-foot rates will be discussed at next week’s meeting and in a Proposition 218 hearing in August.

Scroll down to see a draft staff report for next week's meeting.

The city is proposing higher water rates for all customer classes for the next three years because of the dueling economic stresses of the drought and ongoing conservation by city customers, according to city documents.

Drought caused the city to invest in reactivating the desalination plant, which has a high cost to build and operate, and buying supplemental water.

Customers were asked to conserve water and did, which also means they pay less for their water bills – causing the city to increase rates because of both the drought and because of drought conservation.

The problem is not unique to Santa Barbara, as other local agencies have also been increasing rates to counter drought costs.

In 2015, the Montecito Water District implemented a surcharge and increased the rationing allotments for customers, to bring in more revenues.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Proposed Water Rates 2017-18 Santa Barbara