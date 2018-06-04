Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:14 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara City Council Awards $1.6 Million in Human Services Grants

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 31, 2018 | 10:55 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara awarded $1.6 million in grants last week, as part of its annual human services funding to mostly local nonprofit organizations.

The city each year awards grants from its general fund and community development block grant funds.

Although $2 million in requests and 59 applications were received, the city only awarded the $1.6 million, to 49 different organizations. Grants were awarded based on the groups’ applications and verbal presentations in prior meetings.

Among those that received funding:

» Transition House, for homeless families, $70,000

» People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), $50,000

» Carrillo Counseling Services (New Beginnings Counseling Center), $48,000

» Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara to run Freedom Warming Centers, $36,474

» Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, $34,000

» Domestic Violence Solutions, $30,600

» Organic Soup Kitchen, which provides nutritional therapy for cancer patients, $30,000

» Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, for dental care for the homeless, $30,000

» Sarah House Santa Barbara, for end of life care, $30,000

Several capital projects also received funding, including:

» The City of Santa Barbara, to install Oak Park neighborhood access ramps, $199,936

» Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, new playground at Oak Park, $114,302

» Jewish Federation for Greater Santa Barbara, for security, safety and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance

“This is one of my favorite evenings of the year,” Councilman Gregg Hart remarked. “Hearing the incredible work that all of you are doing on a daily basis to help everyone in our community at every level is just inspiring.

“We are very proud as a city organization, as a council to be able to financially help.”

Councilman Kristen Sneddon said she, her husband and their three children — ages 18, 14 and 9 — read every one of the program applications out loud as a family and were touched by their inspirational stories. She said the grant applications reached every corner and soft spot of the community.

“I think we’re all very proud of this list,” she said. “It’s not only varied and diverse, but has a lot of visionaries, too.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

