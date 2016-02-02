Santa Barbara City Council Backs Basketball Court Near Beach

New Councilman Jason Dominguez says courts are better in the Eastside neighborhoods

In a surprising move, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a basketball court at the Cabrillo Ball Field in front of Fess Parker's Doubletree Resort and across the street from the beach.

The vote was 4-3 with Mayor Helene Schneider, and council members Randy Rowse, Cathy Murillo and Gregg Hart in support, and councilmen Jason Dominguez, Frank Hotchkiss and Harwood "Bendy" White opposed.

"It has been very difficult to find a location that is suitable," said Councilman Gregg Hart. "This is one of the few locations where it is possible. I think anything that enhances and provides recreational activity and more recreational opportunities in the waterfront is a good thing."

Hart has long been an an advocate for beachfront basketball, dating back more than a decade. He and prominent late architect Barry Berkus teamed up with a plan for basketball on the beachside of Cabrillo, but the proposal was rejected by the public and City Council.

There was no such opposition this time. Some members of the public said the basketball courts would be too noisy and affect the Doubletree Hotel across the street, although no one from the hotel actually spoke at the meeting.

Lesley Wiscomb, who chairs the Parks & Recreation Commission, opposed the basketball courts. She said she was worried about "errant basketballs" flying across the street, "safety concerns" and the "noisy element" interfering with other park activities.

She also said the court would clash with the nearby Chromatic Gate art structure.

"The colored court will compete with the aesthetics of the chromatic gate," Wiscomb said.

Hart and some members of the public said anyone who stands out there on the sidewalk knows that all you can hear is traffic, and that basketball courts aren't going to make the noise problem worse there. Hart said the Doubletree already has a basketball court and tennis courts on its property.

"I don't think it is truly an issue about noise," Hart said.

The council had to choose between a plan that included basketball courts and adult exercise equipment or just the exercise equipment and play mounds for children.

Hotchkiss, White and Dominguez said they all "love basketball," but the park is not the best place for a court.

The renovation of the Cabrillo Ball Field also includes adding a 300-foot homerun fence to the baseball field, a new sidewalk that curves through the park toward the Cabrillo Boulevard and Milpas Street corner, and drainage improvements.

The Parks & Recreation Department has proposed a $1 million renovation of the five-acre Cabrillo Ball Park. The site is currently home to a softball diamond, restrooms, bleachers, lights and the Chromatic Gate art sculpture.

The park also is a hangout for homeless people who congregate there at all hours of the day and night. The city has long wanted to clean up the area and turn the waterfront property into a destination for tourists and locals alike.

The fitness area would include 10 exercise stations with stainless steel bars for stretching and other strength and conditioning exercises, along with play mounds where children could romp. The exercise stations would include QR codes that people could scan with their smart phones to learn how to use the equipment.

Dominguez suggested that the city build courts closer to the neighborhoods. He said he was concerned about the noise affecting the Doubletree, while simultaneously questioning whether anyone would show up and play because it's far from where people live.

Although the city has attempted on and off since the early part of last decade to find a place for basketball on the beach, Dominguez during the meeting asked if the city had studied other sites. He wanted to know where the basketball contingency was.

The comment prompted Hart to snap on his microphone and respond.

"I could have had 300 people in this room," Hart said. "This has had a lot of history. It is a question of whether we value active recreation on the beach."

Hart asserted that this spot "is the last opportunity."

Pete Dal Bello, a Santa Barbara native, said he is happy to see the city take action to clean up the park. He would like to see more lights in the area to discourage bad behavior. In the past, he said, "the beautiful park has had a history of drug dealing and prostitution."

"While I welcome our tourists with open arms. we must remember this park is not owned by the hotels," Dal Bello said "It is owned by the people who live here 365 days a year."

