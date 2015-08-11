Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:18 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Council Blasts Appellants Trying To Block Home Remodel

Council members express frustration with 'spurious' appeal attempt

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 11, 2015 | 6:14 p.m.

Fueled by a sense of disrespect and disregard for the public process, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday scolded an appellant for attempting to block a home remodel on the Riviera for the second time

"I regret that we have to spend this time doing this," said Councilman Dale Francisco. "I wish that people would take this process seriously for the good of the community."

The council voted 6-0, with Harwood White absent, to deny the appeal for a second time. 

The council in March already voted to turn down an appeal of the project filed filed by Price, Postel & Parma, LLP, on behalf of several of the neighbors, including Rinaldo and Laila Brutoco, who hired forensic architect Trevor Martinson to represent them before the council on Tuesday.

The Brutocos where not attendance at the meeting. They had asked for the appeal to be scheduled on a different day, but the city declined. 

Craig and Jane Morrison already received approval to build a 22-square-foot first floor addition and a 530-square-foot second-floor addition to their existing 2,146-square-foot, one-story home.

Their project also includes one new uncovered parking space, a 194-square-foot covered entry patio, a 158-square-foot, second-story deck, a raised pool and surrounding deck, and a remodel of the interior.

Upset over the approval of the project, Martinson filed the second appeal, in between project design approval and final approval.

The appellants claimed that the foundation detail shown on the project plans is not adequately designed to support the two-story project. They also challenged elements of the site's drainage plan.

City staff members and the council on Tuesday said concerns about structure, proper support of the house, and storm water treatment plans are typically addressed by building inspectors during the building permit process, not during the design phase. 

The council said the appeal was out of line. Councilman Hotchkiss called the appeal "spurious at best."

Councilman Gregg Hart expressed disgust with the appeal.

"This is an abuse of the appeals process," Hart said. 

Martinson during the meeting said that "attorneys know you must exhaust all of your administrative appeals." 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 