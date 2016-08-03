Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

31 Projects Under Construction As Part of Santa Barbara Capital Improvement Plan

About $177 million in capital projects underway as city's deferred maintenance backlog continues to grow

A center median and flashing pedestrian lights were installed at State Street and Calle Palo Colorado near MacKenzie Park, a project in the Santa Barbara Capital Improvement Plan.
A center median and flashing pedestrian lights were installed at State Street and Calle Palo Colorado near MacKenzie Park, a project in the Santa Barbara Capital Improvement Plan.  (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | August 3, 2016 | 3:37 p.m.

With infrastructure funding in Santa Barbara tight, the city council on Tuesday heard about the Public Works Department’s report for Capital Improvement Plan projects.

From January to June of this year, 14 CIP projects around the city have been completed, city engineer Brian D’Amour told the council, with 31 more currently in their construction phase and 37 in their design phase.

Roughly $9.2 million have gone into those 14 projects, D’Amour said.

Among the completed improvements are the replacement of the “H” and “I” fingers of the Santa Barbara Harbor’s Marina 1, various pedestrian crosswalk enhancements and permeable concrete pavers in the sidewalks around Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens, and the Parks and Recreation Department's service road at Plaza de Vera Cruz, which capture storm water.

The 31 projects now in construction total just under $100 million, D’Amour said.

Twelve of those are water and wastewater projects that combine for a little over two-thirds of that amount, according to D’Amour’s report.

Three current street and bridge projects total another $26 million.

Improvements to the El Estero wastewater treatment plant, which began in May, are slated to finish up in 2018, D’Amour told the council. Among other fixes, the project will increase the quality of the treated waste that gets discharged into the Pacific Ocean.

The city’s 37 projects in their design phase are estimated to total $77 million, including $32 million for street and bridge projects and another $15 million for water and wastewater systems projects. 

D’Amour said that construction bids for the roundabout planned for the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive are being sent out, with construction expected to begin in October if the bids come back in line with the Public Works’ cost expectations.

Designs for the replacement of city water mains are also in the works, he said. The city’s established goal for their replacement is 1 percent of the system per year.

Santa Barbara’s current CIP outlines planned and projected capital improvement needs for fiscal years 2014-2019. A further breakdown of its current projects can be found here.

Though the city’s own lagging capital improvement funds weren’t discussed in detail during the report, the 82 projects have been or will be the recipients of a wide array of funding sources, including grant programs, low-interest state loans, city funds and Measure B, which raised the city’s transient-occupancy tax 15 years ago for creek restoration and water quality improvement needs.

Even with the funding sources and capital projects underway, the city has a considerable backlog of deferred maintenance for which staff have been searching for alternative sources of money.

In particular need are city streets, the funds for which were described by city administrator Paul Casey at a June council meeting as being “in crisis condition.”

At that meeting, where the council adopted the city’s fiscal year 2017 budget, over $800,000 was redirected from a handful of capital improvement projects into street paving.

According to city staff that day, $8 million to $10 million a year is required just to keep street paving properly maintained.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 