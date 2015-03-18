Santa Barbara Council Considering 21 Proposed Maps for District Elections

Maps and comments submitted by residents ask city leaders to keep together neighborhoods and communities of interest

There were 21 election district maps submitted to the Santa Barbara City Council for consideration, but many of them don’t meet legal guidelines for equal population or the targets of keeping neighborhoods together.

The council will consider the publicly submitted boundaries and hundreds of comments as it decides how to make a six-way split of the city to transition from at-large to district elections for the six council seats, while keeping an at-large mayor seat.

Santa Barbara’s mapping consultant, Doug Johnson of National Demographics Corp., went through each proposed map in detail at a workshop Wednesday night and explained that many maps don’t meet district criteria, such as unequal population size or not meeting the settlement agreement requirements.

The lawsuit that caused the election shift, a California Voting Rights Act challenge, was settled last month and the settlement includes two mandatory districts that have a majority population of Latino eligible voters, meaning Latino residents over the age of 18.

While the majority of council members attended Wednesday’s meeting for at least a little while, they couldn’t give any feedback since it was officially a workshop session, not a council meeting.

Several of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs and residents who drew proposed maps attended Wednesday’s meeting, and there was support for a handful of different maps. Generally, people just want to make sure communities of interest stay together, including neighborhoods and school attendance boundaries.

“I think it’s just sad that we have to do districts because we’re such a small community,” said Alice San Andres-Calleja, a community activist in her Mesa neighborhood.

Neighborhoods in the hills care more about fire safety than neighborhoods closer to downtown, one resident pointed out, and people had opposite views on the downtown corridor as some pushed to unify it in one district while others want it broken up into four or five districts.

Cruzito Cruz, a former plaintiff who was dropped from the case at the request of the plaintiffs’ firm, Cappello & Noel, openly supported the move to district elections. He commended the city and his former attorneys for getting it done, while reminding people the city has a long way to go to get all areas equally represented.

The City Council is scheduled to discuss the mapping options at a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at 735 Anacapa St.

The council has to make a final decision on district boundaries by March 31 so the district election system can start for the November 2015 election, with three council seats on the ballot.

— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.