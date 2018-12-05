Santa Barbara City Council Decides Against Extending High-Density Housing Program

Santa Barbara's controversial high-density housing program will remain a pilot project set to end in 2021, the City Council decided on Tuesday.

The council voted 6-1 not to extend the average unit-sized density incentive program beyond 2021 or after 250 units are constructed.

Councilman Gregg Hart wanted to extend the program — and the extra density that it allows developers as an incentive to build rental apartments.

The council also agreed that AUD projects must go before the city's Planning Commission for final approval, after getting past design review boards.

"To me, not removing the trial period, keeping that in place, adds risk," Hart said. "People are planning ahead. They don't know what is going to happen down the road. While it would be great to have the Planning Commission review, on one hand, it is not streamlined.

"It is adding process. It is adding cost. All of these things are going in the opposite direction of what I think is the goal, which I think is to add units. I think this is not going in the right direction."

The vote was part of a package of tweaks to the program, which also included striving to move the high-density housing closer to downtown.

The City Council approved the AUD ordinance in 2013. The plan was to allow developers to build dense residential apartment projects on smaller pieces of land to encourage them to create more rental housing.

Prior to the passage of the program, not a single new rental apartment was built in Santa Barbara in more than four years. Now, 118 rentals have been built in the city as a result of the passage of the program.

However, the units are expensive and not meeting the needs that were intended by the program. The owners of the property are renting the units at the market rate. The Marc, one of two projects built under the program, advertises rents for two-bedrooms at $3,500.

"The goal of the project isn’t just to build high-end housing," said Councilman Jason Dominguez. "Santa Barbara is built out. Most residents don’t want to build housing just to build more housing. It’s never brought down rental prices in America. There’s not a community in America we can point to that says density brought down rents.

"In fact, the rents we have seen from our biggest AUD projects are incredible."

About 61 percent of Santa Barbara residents are renters.

"We need to fix the system and not just create housing to become another Culver City," said Dominguez, who is pushing for the AUD program to end and for the city to encourage home ownership.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon expressed frustration with mixed messages the program was sending to the community. She doesn't believe the program is building the housing that fits the biggest need. For now, the program should remain a trial program, she said.

"I think we need consensus on the goal," Sneddon said. "It is a little hard to give direction longterm and not have a unified goal."

City Planner Renee Brooke acknowledged the confusion surrounding the program.

“I think it is fair to say that many people had different goals or objectives they wanted to see come out of the program," Brooke said. "“People had maybe different hopes about what the program might produce. The program was meant to incentivize private development. This program was not intended to produce subsidized housing. It was intended to be market rate."

Councilman Randy Rowse and Sneddon agreed that housing downtown is a good idea, as long as it is coupled with mixed-used developments. Having housing downtown alone won't be enough, Rowse said.

"The idea that we are going to engineer the way people live and have them walk to work and I have to ask, 'Where are the employment centers?'

"We do government. We do hospitality, and then it gets a little thin after that. We have to be cognizant that people who live downtown and are paying market rents are probably working in places like Goleta or Carpinteria where they can have those kinds of jobs and afford those rents. "

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.