Santa Barbara City Council OKs Design Contract to Renovate Louise Lowry Davis Center

Construction is estimated to cost $800,000 and will upgrade utilities and the courtyard of the building

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday OK’d a design contract for renovating the Louise Lowry Davis Center at 1232 De La Vina St. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday OK’d a design contract for renovating the Louise Lowry Davis Center at 1232 De La Vina St. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 17, 2017 | 9:17 p.m.

A nearly-90-year-old structure in Santa Barbara is getting a makeover. 

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to OK a professional services agreement with Bildsten Architecture and Planning, Inc. for the final design, construction and bid support services for a renovation project at the Louise Lowry Davis Center

Constructed in the 1920s, the one-story building at 1232 De La Vina St. functions as a meeting space and rental facility. It has two offices, a large multi-purpose room, an activity room, a lounge, a reception area, a kitchen and restrooms.

The preliminary design by Bildsten Architecture and Planning, Inc. proposes upgrades to the building’s exterior, new windows and doors, accessibility improvements, new heating and air conditioning systems.

Additional improvements include an enhanced courtyard with a new pergola and direct access from the building interior, according to a staff report prepared by George Thomson, the city’s capital projects supervisor.

The courtyard enhancements aim to provide a space for youth and senior programs, as well as community and private events.

New landscaping, lighting and interior modifications are also suggested.  

The design received positive comments from Santa Barbara's Historic Landmarks Commission, according to a staff report.

The council’s approval on Tuesday awarded the Santa Barbara-based architects the final design contract of more than $114,026.

Project funds are appropriated in the city’s Parks and Recreation capital fund , according to a staff report.

Construction is expected to cost $800,000 and be funded by the city's general fund and grants, including the Community Development Block Grant program.

The final design contract includes construction plans, including structural and civil engineering, landscape, electrical engineering and stormwater management.

The Louise Lowry Davis Center, built in 1922, was part of the Santa Barbara High School campus until it closed in 1924.

It then became Santa Barbara’s first recreation center when the city’s Parks and Recreation Department was established in 1929.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

