Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Election Notebook: Mayoral Race Is Santa Barbara’s Most Expensive

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 5, 2017 | 7:16 p.m.

Santa Barbara voters will elect a new mayor and three council members Tuesday. Depending on the results, there could be a massive power shift on the council.

The election is the most expensive mayor’s race in Santa Barbara history, with the five candidates collectively raising nearly $850,000. Add in the fundraising for the City Council candidates and this year’s election will top $1.3 million in campaign spending.

What’s At Stake

Unless one of them is elected mayor, Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White will be leaving City Hall in January because of term limits. Cathy Murillo, a third incumbent running for mayor, has two years left on her council term and will retain her seat even if she is unsuccessful in her quest for the top spot.

Incumbent Gregg Hart is running for re-election to the council.

If Murillo wins, her seat will become vacant and, according to the City Charter, the council would need to appoint a new member in 2018. This would likely take place through an appointment process, similar to how the council replaced then-Councilman Das Williams in 2013 after he won election to the Assembly.

In that circumstance, 46 people applied for the seat, and, thanks to a tie-breaking vote by then-Councilman Grant House, current Councilman Randy Rowse was appointed.

Mayor: Elected in 2009, Mayor Helene Schneider was barred by term limits from running for re-election. Seeking to succeed her are Hotchkiss; Murillo; White; Hal Conklin, a former mayor and councilman; and retired business executive Angel Martinez.

Santa Barbara has a recent history of electing female mayors. Prior to Schneider, voters elected Marty Blum, Harriet Miller and Sheila Lodge. dating back to the 1980s. Conklin was mayor for a little more than a year, but was forced to resign after the term-limits law was enacted.

District 4: Jay Higgins, Jim Scafide and Kristen Sneddon are looking to serve in District 4.

District 5: Eric Friedman and Warner McGrew are competing against each other.

District 6: Hart is being challenged by Jack Ucciferri and Aaron Solis.

By the (Fundraising) Numbers

As of Nov. 1, candidates reported these campaign fundraising numbers:

Mayor

» Martinez, $343,910.49

» Murillo, $191,941.86

» Hotchkiss: $85,419

» White: $118,384.04 (includes $40,000 in self-loans)

» Conklin: $109,289.50 (includes $65,000 in self-loans)

At a combined $848,945, this is the most expensive mayor’s race in Santa Barbara history.

District 4

» Higgins, $81,447.75

» Scafide, $56,277.63

» Sneddon, $52,680.60

District 5

» Friedman, $93,563.85

» McGrew, $40,839.31

District 6

» Hart, $144,107.92

» Ucciferri, $3,835

» Solis, $0

The first wave of election results is expected to be revealed before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Updates will follow throughout the night.

Santa Barbara voters will also decide the fate of Measure C. If approved by voters by a simple majority, the initiative will increase the sales tax 1 percent, to 8.75 percent from 7.75 percent. The money is expected to generate $22 million a year. Proponents say the money will go toward public infrastructure, such as roads, sidewalks, buildings and other capital projects, but a future City Council could redirect the funds for use elsewhere.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 